Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa claims MGR legacy, to form new party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published Jan 8, 2017, 6:34 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 7:39 am IST
Addressing the people who had gathered in front of her house, Deepa asked the cadre to be calm.
Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa waves to her supporters. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's niece J. Deepa on Saturday announced that she would launch her own party and expressed confidence that the AIADMK cadre would support her.

Addressing the people who had gathered in front of her house, Deepa asked the cadre to be calm. The centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder MGR, who worked for the upliftment of the poor, would be celebrated from January 17. “On that day, with his blessings, we will function together”.

Later, speaking to reporters, she said “We are to begin a new journey. An announcement on it will come out soon”. A sizeable crowd is gathering in front of Deepa's house everyday and Deepa is waving the 'two leaves' symbol to them. Posters and banners had been erected in front of her house by her supporters with claims of Jayalalithaa legacy. Some banners with graphic works depicting Deepa giving bouquet to Jayalalithaa had been erected.  There are also posters in many places supporting Deepa to take over the leadership of Jayalalithaa's followers.

Nirmala of Deepa Peravai said “We are not attracted to Deepa not because she is a relative of Jayalalithaa. We want her to lead us since she has the capabilities. It is the wish of cadres. She is consulting senior functionaries of the AIADMK. She has assured to announce a good decision soon. We are expecting it eagerly.”

However, Shanmugam of Sattapanchayat movement said “Anyone can enter politics in a democracy. But, claiming AIADMK's legacy since she is a relative of Jayalalithaa is not proper”.

Tags: chief minister j jayalalithaa, aiadmk party, j. deepa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

