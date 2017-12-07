search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrashekar Rao to visit Bhupalapalli to assess irrigation project

Published Dec 7, 2017
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 3:38 am IST
Mr Rao is monitoring the works of the projects himself and is keen on providing the benefits of the project by next year.
Warangal: As part of his three-day whirlwind tour of irrigation projects in the state, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would visit Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district on Thursday and take stock of the irrigation works being carried out at Medigadda and Annaram barrages, pump house at Kannepalli and the barrage being constructed as part of the Devadula project at Tupakulagudem.

The state government has taken the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, aimed at covering 37 lakh acres ayacut, prestigiously. Mr Rao is monitoring the works of the projects himself and is keen on providing the benefits of the project by next year.

 

Accordingly, the irrigation officials are carrying out the construction works with an aim to make the pump houses functional by July. Currently, about 45 per cent of the works are completed.

