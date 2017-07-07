Nation, Politics

Mamata backing only one community in Bengal: BJP National Secy

PTI
Published Jul 7, 2017, 5:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 5:44 pm IST
Adopting communal line as government policy, the chief minister is backing only one community and ignoring the other, Sinha alleged.
BJP leader Rahul Sinha. (Photo: Youtube | Screenshot)
 BJP leader Rahul Sinha. (Photo: Youtube | Screenshot)

Siliguri (WB): BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Friday said that Mamata Banerjee was running a "communal government" in West Bengal since it was supporting only one community.

Adopting communal line as government policy, the chief minister is backing only one community and ignoring the other, Sinha alleged at a party meeting in Siliguri.

"She (Banerjee) is also sparking fire everywhere. She sets Darjeeling on fire and went to Netherlands. on return, she allows Baduria to burn," Sinha said at a party meeting here.

But the problem is she is not trying to douse the flames, the BJP leader said.

Even as the Darjeeling hills were in turbulence for nearly a month capped by an indefinite bandh called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, a communal clash took place at Baduria in North 24-Parganas district, he said.

Sinha demanded resignation of the chief minister for her alleged failure to contain the situation in Darjeeling hills and Baduria.

The chief minister was not allowing anyone to go near Basirhat, he said.

The administration today stopped teams of Left Front, Congress and BJP from visiting the riot-hit places.

"She is no allowing anyone to go there fearing that her failure (to contain the situation) would be exposed," Sinha claimed.

The BJP national secretary had his lunch at the impoverished house of Bhagirath Roy, a mason, here. He was accompanied by other party leaders.

BJP president Amit Shah too had a lunch at a tribal home in Naxalbari, near here, in April. The tribal family, however, joined Trinamool Congress a fortnight later.

Tags: mamata banerjee, bharatiya janata party, gorkha janmukti morcha, darjeeling protest
Location: India, West Bengal, Siliguri (Shiliguri)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rare disease leaves teenager with skin that tears from the slightest touch

There is no cure for the disease (Photo: AFP)
 

This $1200 smartphone will have a holographic display

The company says that the 5.7-inch display will uses nanotechnology to do the conversion between traditional 2D content, holographic multi-view content, 3D content and interactive games.
 

It was surreal: Sonam Kapoor on her Paris Fashion Week experience

Sonam Kapoor also turned heads at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The actress was the official representative of an international renowned cosmetic brand.
 

Twitterati wishes MS Dhoni on turning 36, Yuvraj Singh has a hilarious message

MS Dhoni has his face smeared with cake (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli scores 18th run chase ODI ton, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli scored his 28th ODI ton against West Indies, on Thursday. (Photot: AP)
 

Sindhu, Gopichand bag Sportsperson, Coach of the Year awards

Actress Taapsee Pannu and PV Sindhu presented the award to Pullela Gopichand. (Photo: DC / Debasish Dey)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Don’t criticise Nitish: Rahul to Congress leaders amid 'conflict' in Opposition

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi hinted that action would be taken against leaders issuing statements against Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Uma Bharti meets RSS chief, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on shaky ground?

The Central party leadership was particularly worried over lukewarm response BJP’s ongoing “Kissan Yatra” has received in the state so far. (Photo: PTI)

Veep: Opposition to meet next week

The JD(U) had broken ranks with the Opposition and supported the National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

If Akhilesh, Mayawati join hands, game is over for BJP in 2019: Lalu

Lalu's also hinted at a possible rejig in the grand-alliance after varied opinions about the Presidential nominee. (Photo: File))

AIADMK Amma MLA praises Sasikala; likens TN CM to 'Bharath'

AIADMK Amma chief VK Sasikala. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham