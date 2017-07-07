Mamata backing only one community in Bengal: BJP National Secy

Siliguri (WB): BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Friday said that Mamata Banerjee was running a "communal government" in West Bengal since it was supporting only one community.

Adopting communal line as government policy, the chief minister is backing only one community and ignoring the other, Sinha alleged at a party meeting in Siliguri.

"She (Banerjee) is also sparking fire everywhere. She sets Darjeeling on fire and went to Netherlands. on return, she allows Baduria to burn," Sinha said at a party meeting here.

But the problem is she is not trying to douse the flames, the BJP leader said.

Even as the Darjeeling hills were in turbulence for nearly a month capped by an indefinite bandh called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, a communal clash took place at Baduria in North 24-Parganas district, he said.

Sinha demanded resignation of the chief minister for her alleged failure to contain the situation in Darjeeling hills and Baduria.

The chief minister was not allowing anyone to go near Basirhat, he said.

The administration today stopped teams of Left Front, Congress and BJP from visiting the riot-hit places.

"She is no allowing anyone to go there fearing that her failure (to contain the situation) would be exposed," Sinha claimed.

The BJP national secretary had his lunch at the impoverished house of Bhagirath Roy, a mason, here. He was accompanied by other party leaders.

BJP president Amit Shah too had a lunch at a tribal home in Naxalbari, near here, in April. The tribal family, however, joined Trinamool Congress a fortnight later.