Fund probe: B'luru court orders BSY Ananth Kumar to give voice samples

Bengaluru: In a sign that no stone was going to be left unturned to keep the opposition BJP on edge, former chief minister and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa and Union Minister Ananth Kumar have been directed by a city court to appear before the investigating officer and give their voice samples.

The direction is in connection with a case where the Cyber Crime police are probing the authenticity of a video CD in which Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar were seen in a discussion on giving money to the BJP central leadership.

The CD was released by Congress leaders in February at a time when Yeddyurappa was making allegations that the state Congress government was paying its high command and its details were mentioned in a diary seized by IT sleuths from the house of Congress MLC Govindraju.

The police had taken up a case in this regard and both the leaders were summoned to appear before the IO to give their voice samples as part of the probe.

But both the leaders had reportedly not been receiving the notice and were believed to be dodging the police. Thus, the police had approached the court seeking direction to both to appear before the IO and cooperate to the probe by giving their voice samples, which needs to be matched to the voices in the CD.

The First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, on Saturday, issued directions to both the leaders to appear before the IO within seven days.