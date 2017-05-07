Nation, Politics

BJP to establish 'khoon ka rishta' with people in Uttar Pradesh

Published May 7, 2017
The party has decided to hold blood donation camps at all block and district levels on August 14.
Lucknow: The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will establish a ‘khoon ka rishta’ with the people to expand its base in here. The party has decided to hold blood donation camps at all block and district levels on August 14, the eve of the country’s 70th Independence Day. Blood testing will also be a part of these camps.

UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak informed that a ‘blood directory’ will be compiled and maintained at the block level. “This will list the availability of blood donors of various groups and will come in handy during medical emergencies. The list of donors will be made available to primary health centres and hospitals in the districts so that donors can be called in when the blood is needed”, he said.

These blood donation camps are actually a part of the BJP’s expansion plans in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party will be organising similar programmes with a social connect. The idea, apparently, is to do social service and consolidate political loyalties in the process.

