Rahul Gandhi promises special category status to Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Mr Gandhi participated in the agitation conducted by the APCC in New Delhi on Tuesday demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.
All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi has declared that the first thing he will sign if his party comes to power at the Centre in the 2019 general election, will be on granting special category status to AP.

Mr Gandhi participated in the agitation conducted by the APCC in New Delhi on Tuesday demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. CPI and CPM leaders from AP also participated.

 

Mr Gandhi said, “It is my belief that if the Opposition stands united on this issue, we can force the BJP government to do justice to the people of Andhra Pradesh.” 

The AICC chief’s remarks on special category status is significant at a time when the Telugu Desam ruling AP has intensified its agitation in Parliament demanding justice for AP. 

Tags: all india congress committee, rahul gandhi, andhra special category
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




