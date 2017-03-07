Nation, Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy deposed his uncle: Nara Lokesh

Published Mar 7, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Telugu Desam MLAs and ministers wished Lokesh all success.
Vijayawada: TD general secretary Nara Lokesh said that he had chosen the MLC route to enter politics as he did not want someone else to sacrifice their career for him, unlike YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who destroyed his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s political career to build his own in the 2009 elections.

Speaking from the Assembly media point, he said that he did not want to damage the images of his grandfather or his father. He also mentioned that the TD gave him an opportunity to render his services because of his success as the convener of the party's cadre welfare fund and his ability to get 50 lakh membership registrations in 50 days in Andhra Pradesh.

He said he does not have any idea about the ministry, but he would follow directives of the party.

Along with Lokesh, Karanam Balaram, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, B. Arjunudu and Pothula Sunitha filed their nominations.

Lokesh submitted his nomination at 11.09 am before the Assembly Secretary in the presence of party state president Kala Venkat Rao, senior leaders and deputy chief ministers Chinna Rajappa, K.E. Krishna Murthy and chief whip K. Srinivasulu.

Telugu Desam MLAs and ministers wished Lokesh all success. Nara Lokesh went around the Assembly lobbies actively, and even visited the VIP gallery after filing his nomination.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also extended his best wishes to his son Nara Lokesh to become an MLC.

