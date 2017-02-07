Nation, Politics

SC to hear Cauvery issue involving TN, Karnataka

ANI
Published Feb 7, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 8:17 am IST
The TN government sought compensation of Rs. 2,480 crores from Karnataka for not releasing water despite getting the SC directive to do so.
A file photo of Cauvery water being released to TN from the KRS dam near Mandya. (Photo: File)
 A file photo of Cauvery water being released to TN from the KRS dam near Mandya. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the Cauvery water issue, involving Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The apex court had earlier asked the Karnataka Government to provide 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till it hears the matter.

Earlier in January, the top court had dismissed the plea seeking compensation from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments for the loss of property during the Cauvery water related dispute between both the states.

Siva Kumar, a Tamil Nadu-based activist had earlier filed the petition in the Supreme Court on the same.

On January 9, the Tamil Nadu Government sought a compensation of Rs. 2,480 crores from Karnataka for not releasing water to the state despite getting the Supreme Court directive to do so.

A bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice Amitava Roy and Justice AM Khanwilkar extended the interim order in the water issue, directing Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu.

The lawyer from the side of Tamil Nadu, Shekhar Naphade, urged the three-judge bench to bring the matter to a logical end for which there should be a continuous hearing.

On December 9, the apex court upheld its constitutional power and right to hear appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, against the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal final award.

Tags: cauvery water disputes tribunal, water hoarding, supreme court, damage compensation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT
