Nation, Politics

Sasikala to be sworn-in soon? TN Guv to fly to Chennai today or tomorrow

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Prospects of Sasikala's immediate swearing-in as CM had faded with Rao heading to Mumbai on Monday.
Sasikala flashes a victory sign after attending the party MLA's meeting. (Photo: PTI)
  Sasikala flashes a victory sign after attending the party MLA's meeting. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C Vidya Sagar Rao, who also holds the charge of Tamil Nadu, is likely to fly to Chennai today or tomorrow, amid political developments in the southern state where O Panneerselvam has been replaced by V K Sasikala as leader of the ruling AIADMK legislature party.

"Governor may leave for Chennai today or tomorrow," Raj Bhavan sources said.

The prospects of Sasikala's immediate swearing-in as Chief Minister faded with Rao heading to Mumbai Monday night from New Delhi, instead of flying to Chennai, amid reports that he was seeking legal advice before administering the oath of office to Sasikala.

The Supreme Court had yesterday indicated it could deliver a judgement soon in a disproportionate assets case against Sasikala, who became general secretary of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa.

A conviction after being sworn in could result in Sasikala having to step down as chief minister.

A PIL was also filed in the apex yesterday seeking to restrain Sasikala from being sworn-in as chief minister claiming in the event of her having to resign if she is convicted in the DA case there could to law and order problem in the state.

Rao had travelled from Coimbatore to the national capital Monday night.

Sasikala was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party on Sunday clearing the decks for her elevation as the chief minister.

Chief Minister Panneerselvam had on Monday tendered his resignation to Governor Rao, which was accepted.

According to Chennai reports, the Madras University Auditorium, which had earlier hosted the swearing-in of Jayalalithaa, was being spruced up for the swearing in of Sasikala.

Tags: sasikala, tamil nadu chief minister, governor rao
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes a victory sign after attending the party MLA's meeting in which she was elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party's Headquarters in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala elected TN CM; Twitterati strikes back

While some of the reactions came across as hilarious, most spoke of how TN would be adversely affected under the new Chief Minister.
07 Feb 2017 11:56 AM
AIADMK party's general secretary V.K. Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

DMK keenly watching Sasikala’s choice of Assembly constituency

In Andipatti, the AIADMK has won seven times, while the DMK managed to win only twice, ever since AIADMK entered the elections in 1977.
07 Feb 2017 6:32 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart offers up to Rs 20,000 discount on Pixel, iPhone 6S

The new Google Pixel phone is displayed following a product event, in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)
 

5000mAh ZenFone 3S Max with Nougat launched for Rs 14,999

The USP of the ZenFone 3S Max is the massive 5000mAh battery, which is slated to give the user a maximum of 34 days on standby (4G) and up to 28 hours of talk or 25 hours of Wi-Fi browsing.
 

Video: Tennis player hits umpire in the eye with ball during Davis Cup

Arnaud Gabas was taken to hospital in Ottawa as a precaution after being left with bruising and swelling around his left eye, but no serious damage was found. (Photo: AP)
 

Sourav Ganguly lacked transparency in India-England ticket allocation: Biswarup Dey

Citing Lodha's verdict of transparency, Former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) treasurer Biswarup Dey in a letter to Sourav Ganguly stated:
 

Shahid Kapoor shares first glimpse of his angel Misha and it’s too adorable

The picture that Shahid shared on Instagram.
 

Concept video | The new Nokia P1 smartphone

The Nokia P1 will feature Sharp Aquos Xx3 smartphone design.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sasikala elected TN CM; Twitterati strikes back

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes a victory sign after attending the party MLA's meeting in which she was elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party's Headquarters in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

After SP-Cong pact, BSP, BJP rework strategy in western UP

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav wave to the crowd at a public rally in Kanpur. (Photo: AP)

Need consensus for electoral reforms: Venkaiah Naidu

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, M. Venkaiah Naidu speaks at the release of the annual year book India-2017 (Bharat-2017) published by Publications Division, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Farmers were forced to deposit money: Rahul Gandhi on demonetisation

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during a joint Congress -SP public rally. (Photo: PTI)

No deep marks on Jaya cheek: Doc who carried out embalming

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham