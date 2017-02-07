Nation, Politics

Jolt to BJP: Hardik Patel joins Shiv Sena, to be face of Gujarat polls campaign

ANI
Published Feb 7, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Gujarat's 182 constituencies will go to polls later this year, with the BJP fighting anti-incumbency.
Hardik Patel with Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: Twitter)
 Hardik Patel with Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: In a another jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, the firebrand Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday joined hands with Shiv Sena and said that he will be the face of the Uddhav Thackeray led-party in Gujarat.

Addressing a joint-press conference with Thackeray, Patel said that he is a fan of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and will be Shiv Sena's campaign face in Gujarat.

Patel-led 'Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti' (PAAS) has been fighting for reservation for the powerful Patel community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in government jobs and educational institutions for more than a year.

Gujarat's 182 constituencies will go to polls later this year, with the BJP fighting anti-incumbency.

Sena, however, continues to remain an alliance partner in the state and at Centre. But had recently announced to contest forthcoming elections solo.

Tags: hardik patel, shiv sena, uddhav thackeray, gujarat polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK, Priyanka, Karan Johar can't stop lauding Anushka-Diljit's Phillauri

Helmed by Anshia Lal, 'Phillauri' hits the theatres on March 24.
 

When Salman Khan threatened Varun Dhawan for irking him

Varun shared and Salman Khan.
 

Here's how being overweight can be damaging to your penis

Losing weight is one way out but in some cases even that is less effective (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kuldeep Yadav replaces injured Amit Mishra for Bangladesh Test

Kuldeep Yadav impressed one and all with his five-wicket haul during the first warm-up against England ahead of the three ODIs and three-match Twenty20 series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Blind Cricket World T20: India reach semis, thrash NZ by nine wickets

Opener Sukhram Majhi and first drop Ajay Kumar Reddy smashed blistering half-centuries. (Photo: CABI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: I enjoy bowling in Hyderabad, says R Ashwin

R Ashwin, who will spearhead the Indian bowling attack in the Test against Bangladesh, said that this (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal) is a very good venue not just because of my happy memories, but also because of the entire facility. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi addicted to one-liners, acronyms and jumlas: Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. (Photo: Twitter)

Sasikala elected TN CM; Twitterati strikes back

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes a victory sign after attending the party MLA's meeting in which she was elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party's Headquarters in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

After SP-Cong pact, BSP, BJP rework strategy in western UP

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav wave to the crowd at a public rally in Kanpur. (Photo: AP)

Need consensus for electoral reforms: Venkaiah Naidu

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, M. Venkaiah Naidu speaks at the release of the annual year book India-2017 (Bharat-2017) published by Publications Division, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Farmers were forced to deposit money: Rahul Gandhi on demonetisation

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during a joint Congress -SP public rally. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham