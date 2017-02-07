Ready to withdraw resignation if people and party cadres wish, says O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam sitting in a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa's burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam on Tuesday night said he was forced to resign from the post. Panneerselvam told mediaperson that Jayalalithaa had told him to take over as Chief Minister when she was in hospital.

"If people and party cadres wish, I may withdraw the resignation", said O Panneerselvam. He took everyone by surprise when he sat alone in meditation at the burial site of Jayalalithaa, two days after he tendered his resignation paving the way for party chief V K Sasikala's elevation to the top post.

Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, and sporting his trademark holy ash and kumkum, he sat on the floor inside the burial site enclosure in a traditional meditating posture.