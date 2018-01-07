Congress Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdary secures first defector from TRS

Hyderabad: TRS former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao on Saturday quit the party and joined the Congress in the presence of AICC resident Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Mr Rao was elected on a TD ticket and defected to the TRS two years ago but had not resigned as MLC. His term ended last year, He is the first leader from the TRS to join the Congress.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdary contacted him and got him admitted into the Congress.

Ms Chowdary will be completing her third term in the Upper House in April, and is eyeing the Khammam Lok Sabha seat, from where she had been elected earlier but lost in 2014. She is trying to strengthen the party ranks in Khammam.

Mr Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who defeated Ms Chowdary in 21014, has joined the TRS.