TRS ‘advances’ behind Akbaruddin Owaisi diatribe on KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Jan 7, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 2:36 am IST
An attempt to break the MIM grip on its strongholds was made during the recent reorganisation of districts, said the sources.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)
Hyderabad: Wednesday’s aggressive verbal attack by MIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on the TRS government with regard to fee reimbursement not only on the floor of Assembly, the first one since the formation of Telangana, has raised many eyebrows.

Many believe Deputy Chief Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali’s son Mohd. Azam Ali’s moves to launch Adaab Telangana, a new Urdu daily, to be the reason for the cracks in the TRS-MIM relationship.

Sources said that the departure of a senior scribe, known to be a close confident of MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, from Etemaad Urdu daily to Azam Ali’s upcoming newspaper has also irked the Owaisi brothers, the youngest of whom, Burhanuddin, is the editor-in-chief of Etemaad.

However, the MIM got wind of these plans through its moles in the government and managed to lean on the powers-that-be while the plans were in draft stage and save its strongholds, TRS sources said.

