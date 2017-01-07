Nation, Politics

Those with 4 wives behind population rise: Sakshi Maharaj stirs row in UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 7, 2017, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
The remarks two days after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in poll bound Uttar Pradesh.
BJP MP and religious leader Sakshi Maharaj (Photo: PTI)
 BJP MP and religious leader Sakshi Maharaj (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Two days after the poll dates were announced in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP and religious leader Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday triggered a fresh row by insinuating that the Muslim community was responsible for the population boom in the country.

According to reports, he made provocative remarks when he was speaking at the inauguration function of a temple in Meerut.

"This population rise in not because of Hindus. Population has risen due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children," he reportedly said. But the MP later went on to deny he had said anything of that sort.

Coming under Opposition fire, the BJP also distanced itself from the comments, claiming the party had nothing to do with the views expressed by the leader.

“This shouldn't be seen as the BJP's stand,” Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Condemning the party for the offensive remarks, the Congress said it would take the matter to the Election Commission. 

Congress leader KC Mittal told ANI, “Sakshi Maharaj’s speech based on caste and religion is very offensive. It's a violation of the MCC and the recent Supreme Court judgement,” adding the party would move EC to formally request action against the leader.

Jumping on the bandwagon, the Samajwadi Party also slammed the BJP, highlighting the recent Supreme Court ruling that votes should not be sough on the basis of caste, religion etc. 

Sakshi Maharaj, a BJP MP from UP’s Unnao, had earlier in 2015 called for Hindu women to bear 4 children each. His remarks had sparked criticism from the Opposition which had alleged the ruling party was trying to polarise society.

Tags: sakshi maharaj, bjp, mukhtar abbas naqvi

Related Stories

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. (Photo: PTI)

Sakshi Maharaj wants to be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

There is nothing wrong if one aspires for a post, says Sakshi Maharaj.
21 Jun 2016 1:18 AM
Controversial BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. (Photo: PTI)

BJP using ‘divisive’ language, Sakshi Maharaj must be dealt with iron hands: BSP

‘Sakshi Maharaj and many like him within the BJP have started using the language of divisiveness,’ BSP said.
07 Jan 2017 2:22 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2 Kashmiri boys head to Spain, to play in La Liga

Basit Ahmed and Mohammed Asrar Renbar will play for Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur. (Photo: CRPF INDIA / Twitter)
 

This cane is smart, it will alert your family if you fall

The cane looks as authentic as the centuries-old traditional cane design and conceals all the sensors within the grip itself. The cane is expected to be on shelves by end of this year.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli stirs emotions in a heartfelt tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni

“Obviously, he will always be my captain. He will always be the person who guided me initially, who gave me opportunity, who gave me ample space and ample time to grow as a cricketer,” said Virat Kohli as he lauded MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)
 

Researchers design the strongest, lightest materials yet

The team was able to compress small flakes of graphene using a combination of heat and pressure.
 

Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves and smooches her beau Tyga

Hot couple, Kylie and Tyga couldn’t take their hands off each other during their lavish getaway in Mexico. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Rohit Sharma clears the air about his exclusion from Indian squad for England series

Rohit Sharma was not picked in the Indian side for England series as he is yet to recover after a surgery he had on his right thigh. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Friends turn foes: BMC polls may witness Sena, BJP clash for power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongwith, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackarey. (Photo: PTI)

Puducherry: BJP mocks Cong’s criticism of Bedi, lauds her for ‘excellent work’

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: PTI/DC)

Modi government dawn of new era, hails BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

SP ‘outsider’ Amar Singh willing to step down

With efforts on for a rapprochement between Mulayam and Akhilesh, the CM’s loyalist Ramgopal Yadav adopted a wait-and-watch policy by deciding against going to the Election Commission with a list of supporters despite announcing he would do so.

Lalu Yadav ignored during Prakash Parv, RJD upset

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham