Mamata tells LK Advani, Jaitley: Drop Modi, form national government

Kolkata/New Delhi: Trinamul Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a high-decibel attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that a national government be formed at the Centre that should be led by any other senior BJP leader, like Lal Krishna Advani, Arun Jaitley or Rajnath Singh. The TMC is also planning massive protests across the country from Monday over demonetisation and the arrest of its top leaders by the CBI that it has called a “vendetta” by the Modi government.

“We appeal to the President to save the country from the mess. In the current situation, a national government should be formed with another BJP person at the helm. He (Modi) has to go,” she said. “It is time for President’s rule at the Centre. Let us set aside our political differences, draft a Common Minimum Agenda and form a national government at the Centre,” she said.