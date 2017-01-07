Nation, Politics

Congress, TDP slam ‘anti-Dalit’ K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 2:49 am IST
What happened to the promise of earmarking Rs 50,000 crore for Dalit development, asks Shabbir Ali.
The Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, Mr Shabbir Ali
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday came under fire from Congress and Telugu Desam legislators, who accused him of neglecting SCs and STs in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir said there were only one SC and one ST minister in the TS Cabinet despite the two communities accounting for 26 per cent of the population.

“What happened to the promise of earmarking Rs 50,000 crore for Dalit development, Rs 20,000 crore for tribals, Rs 25,000 crore for BCs and Rs 5000 crore for minorities,” he asked.

At Assembly media point, TS TD MLA A. Revanth Reddy slammed Mr Rao and his “relative” ministers for their absence during discussion on SC, ST Sub-Plan.

He flayed the government for gifting Rs 4 crore cash and 1,000 sq. yd. prime land to shuttler P.V. Sindhu while ignoring 13-year old Malavath Poorna, the student of AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society who conquered Mt Everest.

“Government paid a meagre Rs 25 lakh to her and washed off its hands,” he alleged. Mr Reddy was peeved at absence of Mr Rao, K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao from the Assembly during the discussion on a key subject. “It only shows the importance giving to SCs, STs by KCR and his family. He is anti-Dalit and anti-Girijan. Should Jagdishwar Reddy talk about the problems of SCs and STs?” he asked.

Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

