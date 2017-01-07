Nation, Politics

BJP should use organisational strength to win over poor, says Modi

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2017, 6:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
The BJP termed the aftermath of demonetisation a “sacred movement” during which the masses accepted the temporary suffering.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the BJP national executive meeting in New Delhi said, "Our commitment is to change quality of life of poor."

Addressing the delegates on the concluding day of the national executive, Mr. Modi said, "Demonetisation is part of long term measures against corruption and black money."

The Prime Minister said, "BJP should use its organisational strength to win over the poor," adding that "serving people amounts to serving God."

Modi said, "Corruption a big social evil and unregulated flow of currency a big stumbling block in containing graft."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while addressing the delegates, said, "The Prime Minister saluted inner strength of people who he said understood the aim behind demonetisation."

Prasad said, "the Prime Minister talked about bringing transparency in political funding and also called for consensus among political parties on the issue."

Earlier, the BJP national executive meeting passed a resolution on demonetisation move announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

The BJP termed the aftermath of demonetisation a “sacred movement” during which the masses accepted the temporary suffering with enthusiasm and asserted that black money has now been deposited in banks that will lead to high revenues and bigger and cleaner GDP.

The economic resolution passed at second and concluding day of the party’s national executive also accused the opposition of trying to defame the government by destroying the country’s positive environment and termed demonetisation a “brave move aimed at the poor’s welfare“.

“In this sacred movement across the country, the common people were taking upon themselves the temporary suffering of standing in queues with full enthusiasm and positive energy, but the opposition had become negative with destructive energy to defame the central government and trying to destroy the positive environment of the country,” it said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed that demonetisation has resulted in black money making its way to bank accounts and the additional money will boost developmental projects.

“Black money has been deposited in the Banks. It has lost its anonymity. The informal Economy will now increasingly integrate with the formal economy. This will lead to higher revenues with the States and the Centre. It will lead to the bigger and the Cleaner GDP,” the resolution said.

