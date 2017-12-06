search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Maharashtra minister agrees to talk to Yashwant Sinha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 2:03 am IST
The district administration, however, has adopted a tough stance and refused to cave in to all of Mr Sinha’s demands.
Yashwant Sinha (Photo: PTI)
 Yashwant Sinha (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A day after former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was detained by the police in Akola while protesting over the issues of cotton and soya bean farmers, the Maharashtra government intervened. 

Public works department minister Chandrakant Patil has finally agreed to talk with the 80-year-old leader, who continued his protest on Tuesday in Vidarbha, insisting that FIRs be lodged against bogus Bt cotton companies.

 

Mr Patil said he would speak to the CM regarding Mr Sinha’s protest. “I appeal to our senior leader to withdraw the protest as the state government is fulfilling the demands made by him,” Mr Patil told reporters. 

The district administration, however, has adopted a tough stance and refused to cave in to all of Mr Sinha’s demands. 

District collector Astik Pandey said the administration has accepted six of the leader’s seven demands and urged him to call off the agitation. The administration has pointed out that it would not be able to accept the seventh demand — purchase of all farm produce at minimum support price by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India — as it comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre.

Tags: finance minister yashwant sinha, maharashtra government, chandrakant patil
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to avoid tolls and traffic using Apple Maps and Google Maps

(Representational image)
 

Trump orders cutbacks for Utah Mountains, gets sued by environmentalists

Leaders representing the five tribes that pushed for the creation of the Bears Ears monument and who now manage it, also said they would take the Trump administration to court. (Photo: File)
 

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
 

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 faces trouble with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun films' producers

Rajinikanth in 2.0, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

JD(S) wooing Congress, BJP strongmen in Ballari

H.D. Deve Gowda

Rahul Cong's darling, will carry forward party traditions: Manmohan

Rahul filing his nomination papers for the post of party chief at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi files nomination, set to succeed mother as Cong chief

Rahul Gandhi met with senior party leaders Mohsina Kidwai and Sheila Dikshit after filing his nomination papers. (Photo: Twitter/INCIndia)

Congress to focus on 3 poll outreach programmes

CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC working president Dinesh Gundurao at a function to lay the foundation stone for the Rural Development Bhavan in Bengaluru on Sunday – KPN

After 10 years, MDMK to support DMK in RK Nagar bypoll

After a high-level party meet here, Vaiko said his party has unanimously decided to support the DMK in the by-election. (Photo: PTI/ File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham