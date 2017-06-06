Telangana has enough funds for textile park, says Centre

The policy aims to achieve $300 billion (over Rs 20 lakh crore) worth of textile exports by 2024-25. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Centre on Monday said that there was no dearth of funds for the Telangana government to set up a mega textile park in Warangal.

Pushpa Subrahmanyam, the additional secretary of the Union ministry of textiles, said that the Centre was awaiting the Telangana government’s proposal in this regard.

“We are waiting for a proposal from the state government. We have funds; as soon as the proposal comes, we will sanction the funds,” she said.

Ms Subrahmanyam was in the city to participate in a roadshow to promote Textiles India 2017, an exhibition and convention of the Indian textile industry, which will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from June 30 to July 2.

The event is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by several Union ministers and Chief Ministers of various states.

Ms Subrahmanyam said the ministry of textiles is in the process of finalising draft guidelines for the National Textiles Policy. She said that the draft would be sent to the Union Cabinet for approval next month.

“We have done stakeholder consultations on the Textiles Policy with all segments, handloom weavers, and large manufacturers. We are almost ready with the draft. Soon after Textiles India 2017 ends, we will enrich the document with inputs from the event. In July it may go to the Cabinet for approval,” she said.

The policy aims to achieve $300 billion (over Rs 20 lakh crore) worth of textile exports by 2024-25. It also aims to create 35 million jobs.