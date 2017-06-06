Nation, Politics

Miyapur land scam: BJP questions K Chandrasekhar Rao's silence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 6, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 2:37 am IST
BJP has asked KCR to explain to people what the government plans to do about the Miyapur land scam.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: The BJP has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao why he is yet to comment on the Miyapur land scam that was unearthed 10 days ago. It has asked him to explain to people what the government plans to do about the scam, which is considered the largest in the country. The party has also criticised the Chief Minister’s recent two-hour-long outburst at a media conference, which was prompted by BJP national president Amit Shah’s comment that funds allotted by the Centre were not being utilised properly by the TRS government.

At a media conference held on Monday, BJP’s chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, “It is quite an unnatural silence on the part of the CM, on such serious allegations and accusations against his government.” He said that in a democracy, governments were elected by the people, and they were liable to be held accountable for their actions.

He said that the government would have to explain and clarify the situation, and he added that the CM’s silence on the matter would serve to strengthen allegations that senior ministers and officials were involved in the scam.

The BJP leader said that KCR’s inordinate delay in replacing a deputy chief minister under whose leadership the massive scam had occurred was strange. He said that it was unethical on the part of the CM to want to allow his deputy, who had failed dismally, to continue, and for him not to have ordered a CBI investigation into the scam.

“There are evidence-based allegations, which have been carried by the local media, that the deputy CM had transferred 50 crore worth of lands through a benami transaction to which his personal staff were witness. The Chief Minister should also clarify the nature of his relationship with the fugitive from USA, and a full blow scamster like Goldstone Prasad,” Mr Krishna Saagar Rao said.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, miyapur land scam, amit shah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telugu Desam party logo.

Telugu Desam leaders seek CBI inquiry in Miyapur land scam

The leaders questioned Mr Rao’s inertia in taking stringent action against a secretary working in the CMO.
06 Jun 2017 2:00 AM
The ACB and CID teams that are investigating the case and conducting raids are regularly updating the Chief Minister's Office on the findings of the raids. (Representational image)

Miyapur land scam: Raids on brokers, politicians, others

Officials have sought the government’s permission to extend the scope of raids and investigation to bring the irregularities to light.
06 Jun 2017 1:27 AM
More From Politics

Might leave UP, come to AP: Guntur’s ‘love, affection' leaves Akhilesh floored

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Right) and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (Left) (Photo: PTI)

UPA would grant AP special status in 2019 if voted to power: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

AAP to hold country-wide protest for farmers' cause

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

TN CM announces Rs 20 lakh relief to slain army man's kin

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy. (Photo: File)

Maneka Gandhi operated for gallstone at AIIMS

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
