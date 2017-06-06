Miyapur land scam: BJP questions K Chandrasekhar Rao's silence

Hyderabad: The BJP has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao why he is yet to comment on the Miyapur land scam that was unearthed 10 days ago. It has asked him to explain to people what the government plans to do about the scam, which is considered the largest in the country. The party has also criticised the Chief Minister’s recent two-hour-long outburst at a media conference, which was prompted by BJP national president Amit Shah’s comment that funds allotted by the Centre were not being utilised properly by the TRS government.

At a media conference held on Monday, BJP’s chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, “It is quite an unnatural silence on the part of the CM, on such serious allegations and accusations against his government.” He said that in a democracy, governments were elected by the people, and they were liable to be held accountable for their actions.

He said that the government would have to explain and clarify the situation, and he added that the CM’s silence on the matter would serve to strengthen allegations that senior ministers and officials were involved in the scam.

The BJP leader said that KCR’s inordinate delay in replacing a deputy chief minister under whose leadership the massive scam had occurred was strange. He said that it was unethical on the part of the CM to want to allow his deputy, who had failed dismally, to continue, and for him not to have ordered a CBI investigation into the scam.

“There are evidence-based allegations, which have been carried by the local media, that the deputy CM had transferred 50 crore worth of lands through a benami transaction to which his personal staff were witness. The Chief Minister should also clarify the nature of his relationship with the fugitive from USA, and a full blow scamster like Goldstone Prasad,” Mr Krishna Saagar Rao said.