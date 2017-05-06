Nation, Politics

Find permanent solution to fishers issue, DMK to Modi

Published May 6, 2017, 3:38 am IST
Stalin appealed to Modi to take up the fishermen's issue and obtain the release of fishermen and boats.
CHENNAI: The Leader of Opposition MK Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Sri Lanka this month, to secure the release of five Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy and the 134 boats seized.

Citing the recent arrest of five fishermen of Ramanathapuram and assault on four Nagapattinam fishermen allegedly by Sri Lankan Navy personnel, he said the state's fishermen are carrying out their occupation in fear.

Complaining that the arrest and assault of state fishermen and seizure of boats by the Sri Lankan navy are continuing, he appealed to Modi to take up the fishermen's issue and obtain the release of fishermen and boats.

