Anti-saffron bigwigs to gather for M Karunanidhi’s jubilee

CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin on Friday announced that Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, besides other Chief Ministers and top national leaders would take part in the diamond jubilee of DMK president M. Karunanidhi’s entry into the Assembly to be celebrated along with his 94th birthday.

Speaking at a meeting of party activists at RK Nagar, Stalin also predicted that Tamil Nadu would face Assembly elections soon. “Observing the political situation in the state, Assembly elections will be held soon”, MK Stalin told the party cadre.

The move, just ahead of the Presidential polls, assumes significance since Sonia Gandhi had initiated the process of putting up a common candidate against the BJP’s Presidential candidate.

It is also seen as a precursor to the coming together of anti-saffron parties for the 2019 Parliament elections.