Nation, Politics

Anti-saffron bigwigs to gather for M Karunanidhi’s jubilee

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 6, 2017, 2:43 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 3:14 am IST
Speaking at a meeting of party activists at RK Nagar, Stalin also predicted that Tamil Nadu would face Assembly elections soon.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi
 DMK chief M Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin on Friday announced that Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, besides other Chief Ministers and top national leaders would take part in the diamond jubilee of DMK president M. Karunanidhi’s entry into the Assembly to be celebrated along with his 94th birthday.

Speaking at a meeting of party activists at RK Nagar, Stalin also predicted that Tamil Nadu would face Assembly elections soon. “Observing the political situation in the state, Assembly elections will be held soon”, MK Stalin told the party cadre.

The move, just ahead of the Presidential polls, assumes significance since Sonia Gandhi had initiated the process of putting up a common candidate against the BJP’s Presidential candidate.

It is also seen as a precursor to the coming together of anti-saffron parties for the 2019 Parliament elections.

Tags: m karunanidhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
 

I am not dressing for you, my love: Deepika Padukone shots back at critics

Deepika Padukone
 

German airport’s prayer booth lets travellers choose from 65 languages

An airport spokeswoman the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, is free of charge.
 

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

The Redmi 4 was launched as the Redmi 4X in China in February 2017 along with the Mi 5c.
 

Video: Two adult giraffes fight ferociously for female attention

The two giraffes in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park in South Africa fight fiercely in the jungle to stamp their dominance and the leader in the area. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya blessed with a baby girl

DQ married Amal Sufiya in 2011.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong can unite all parties, but BJP not at all worried: Subramanian Swamy

Swamy alleged that garnering support of other political parties is an excuse of the Congress Party to become relevant again. (Photo: PTI)

My brother B S Yeddyurappa will be Karnataka CM, says KS Eshwarappa

Opposition leader in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa in a file photo

Karnataka: Will not align with corrupt Congress, BJP, says H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy

Karnataka: After Digvijay Singh, it’s over to KC Venugopal

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah greets participants during the inauguration of the centenary building of FKCCI in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Telangana: AICC begins filling of posts

Digvijay Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham