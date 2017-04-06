Nation, Politics

Promptly process legal bills for prosecutors: Delhi HC directs AAP

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
The new procedure of processing of the bills of APPs was devised after the court had expressed disapproval over the delay in payments.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)
 Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The AAP government has been asked by the Delhi High Court to promptly process the bills of its additional public prosecutors as per a new procedure which has been approved by the Lieutenant Governor.

"We hope and expect that the prescribed procedure would be expeditiously followed and bills are processed and payment made promptly so that the prosecutors have no grievance with regard to their remuneration," a bench of Justices Gita Mittal and IS Mehta said.

The bench also directed the government to implement its own decision to provide facilities like computers, laptops and Manupatra search engine to the additional public prosecutors (APPs).

It further asked the government to file reports showing compliance of the orders.

The new procedure of processing of the bills of APPs was devised after the court had earlier expressed disapproval over the delay in payments.

The court had said that "the extensive red tape which is involved in processing the bills of government pleaders and prosecutors is completely unwarranted".

It had told the Delhi government to examine the procedure of having the bills served electronically and processed in the same manner.

Under the new procedure, devised subsequent to the court's earlier observations, the office of the Standing Counsel (Criminal) will verify the marking of cases to APPs.

The APPs, in turn, have to submit their bills along with a computer-generated copy of the order sheet to the Law Department which will then scrutinise the bills.

The issue of delay in clearing bills of APPs was raised before the court last year during hearing of an appeal of a murder convict and since then it has been issuing directions to the government to streamline the process of scrutinising and clearing the bills.

Tags: delhi high court, legal bills, aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People with high paying jobs more likely to cheat in relationships

They go elsewhere to find appreciation for yheir efforts (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Kashmiri cricketers detained by police for singing Pak national anthem

As per the video, the cricketers in the Pakistan kit are seen singing the national anthem, ahead of this match. (Photo: Youtube/ Screengrab)
 

PV Sindhu reaches career-best second spot in world rankings

PV Sindhu is at second spot with 75759 points. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sara Tendulkar has her big fangirl moment with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.
 

Man accidentally texts details of penis size to complete stranger

He was discussing his penis size (Photo: imgur)
 

Women can orgasm in their sleep and there's a technique for that

Fantasizing before you sleep holds the key (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Loan waiver schemes undermine honest credit culture: Urjit Patel

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: File)

Schools reduced to just come, eat and go: Javadekar

Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

‘Two Leaves’ symbol on website was ‘unnoticed’, will be removed: Dinakaran

AIADMK (Amma) candidate for the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll candidate T T V Dinakaran

CBI FIR against Hooda, AJL; Sr Cong leaders may be questioned

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda. (Photo: File)

Will find amicable solution soon: Govt on Gaikwad's flight ban issue

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham