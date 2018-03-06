UP bypolls: Revolt building up in BSP over support to SP

Lucknow: The thawing of relations between SP and BSP in Uttar Pradesh has apparently not gone down well with the rank and file of the BSP which sees the move as ‘suicidal’.

With hours of BSP president Mayawati announcing support to SP for the Lok Sabha bypoll, a virtual revolt is building up in the BSP.

A number of party leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the decision to support the SP was ‘nothing short of blasphemy’.

“More than the political animosity between the two parties, it is the social hostilities between the two social groups — Dalit and Yadavs — that will prove detrimental to the BSP. For decades, we have told voters not to befriend SP and now we are doing the opposite. This move will push Dalits away from the party,” said a senior party MLA.