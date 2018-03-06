search on deccanchronicle.com
UP bypolls: Revolt building up in BSP over support to SP

AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 6, 2018
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 1:46 am IST
With hours of BSP president Mayawati announcing support to SP for the Lok Sabha bypoll, a virtual revolt is building up in the BSP.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: The thawing of relations between SP and BSP in Uttar Pradesh has apparently not gone down well with the rank and file of the BSP which sees the move as ‘suicidal’.

A number of party leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the decision to support the SP was ‘nothing short of blasphemy’. 

“More than the political animosity between the two parties, it is the social hostilities between the two social groups — Dalit and Yadavs — that will prove detrimental to the BSP. For decades, we have told voters not to befriend SP and now we are doing the opposite. This move will push Dalits away from the party,” said a senior party MLA.

Tags: bsp, mayawati, akhilesh yadav, lok sabha bypoll
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




