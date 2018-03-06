Rajinikanth apologises to public for illegal banners, cutouts

Chennai: Asserting that he was entering politics only to fill a leadership vacuum in the state, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday declared that his intention would be to give a pro-poor people friendly government just as MGR had done.

His carping remark was greeted with wild cheers by the huge audience at the MGR Medical University owned by MGR loyalist A.C. Shanmugam, former MP and MLA of the AIADMK. The audience comprised of not just students but many Rajinkanth’s fans.

The road show, the crowds en route, the welcoming banners and fans from neighbouring districts culminating in that massive audience at the college venue resembled a virtual political conference.

But the most important observation the superstar made was that he indeed was stepping in to fill the political vacuum caused by the absence of two strong leaders —Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi who had dominated the state’s polity. “There is a need for strong political leadership, strong leaders and I am here to provide that because others have failed to do so,” he said amidst thunderous roars.

Rajinikanth dismissed the theory that he was angling for MGR’s votes by trying to become another MGR.

“Let there be no doubt - there can never be another MGR. He was God’s gift to mankind. A ‘yugapurush’ who cannot be emulated by anyone. But I promise that my aim would be to provide an honest and people oriented government that MGR did. Like the noon meal scheme for all children, current connection to even huts, cheap rice, bus routes to every villages at nominal fares.”

In a rarity among Tamil politicians the superstar also apologised to the public for the inconvenience caused by the banners and cutouts that hindered their movement. “It is illegal to erect such banners and I request my fans not to repeat the mistake in future. Whatever we do should not inconvenience the public,” he stressed.

In totality it was a stunning political opener by Rajinikanth by which he let his rivals know that he is here to stay and is building up the momentum for a grand and formal launch of his political party.