PNB scam rocks both Houses of Parliament, speaker forced to adjourned

Opposition members protest during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament failed to transact any business on Monday as vociferous protests by Opposition members on Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and even the ruling NDA government’s ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh, rocked the proceedings, forcing Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be adjourned for the day.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after noisy protests by Opposition members over the PNB fraud wiped out the possibility of transacting any business.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in Lok Sabha in the morning when the protests by Opposition members and TDP MPs started.

This was the first day the Lok Sabha met after the recess of the Budget session. As the BJP and its allies captured power in the three North Eastern states, many of the saffron party MPs were seen wearing Assamese ‘gamosa’.

Holding placards, Congress members trooped into the Well raising the issue of Punjab National Bank scam. Trinamul members too were seeking to raise the same matter.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid uproar by the opposition over the PNB scam.

As soon as the Upper House met at 2 pm after witnessing two quick adjournments of proceedings in the first half of the day, members from opposition parties trooped into the well creating a ruckus over issues ranging from the `12,700 crore alleged fraud by fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi, to constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board.

Amid slogans by the Opposition like “Nirav Modi wapas lao” (bring back Nirav Modi),

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien who was in the chair stood on his feet and urged members with folded hands to allow proceedings. However, noisy protests continued.