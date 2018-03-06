KCR lines up series of meetings with AIS officers on new Front

Hyderabad: Emboldened by the response he has received from several political leaders and from his own party cadres, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has chalked out a plan to take his Third Front proposal to the national level by organising meetings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Mr Rao has lined up a series of meetings with retired All India Service officers, retired defence officials, legal luminaries, national farmers’ associations, economists and other such groupings from all states to get their feedback on devising an agenda for the Third Front. Mr Rao has called for a qualitative change in politics.

The first meetings will be with those who have administrative experience such as retired IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS officers. Meetings are also planned with retired defence personnel, national farmers’ associations, and economists.

These meetings will be followed by meetings with media houses, journalists, industrial houses, labour organisations and so on.

These meetings will be held in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru etc. Work is already on to organise these meetings and lists of various organisations are being drawn up.

The idea behind these meetings is that all those who have been thinking about the state of the nation in various ways should be participants in the process of the qualitative change in politics that Mr Rao wants to bring about.