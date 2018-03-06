search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR lines up series of meetings with AIS officers on new Front

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 6, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Work is already on to organise these meetings and lists of various organisations are being drawn up.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Emboldened by the response he has received from several political leaders and from his own party cadres, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has chalked out a plan to take his Third Front proposal to the national level by organising meetings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Mr Rao has lined up a series of meetings with retired All India Service officers, retired defence officials, legal luminaries, national farmers’ associations, economists and other such groupings from all states to get their feedback on devising an agenda for the Third Front. Mr Rao has called for a qualitative change in politics. 

 

The first meetings will be with those who have administrative experience such as retired IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS officers. Meetings are also planned with retired defence personnel, national farmers’ associations, and economists.

These meetings will be followed by meetings with media houses, journalists, industrial houses, labour organisations and so on.

These meetings will be held in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru etc. Work is already on to organise these meetings and lists of various organisations are being drawn up. 

The idea behind these meetings is that all those who have been thinking about the state of the nation in various ways should be participants in the process of the qualitative change in politics that Mr Rao wants to bring about.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, third front, all india service officers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR’s Third Front is BJP’s secret agenda: Revanth Reddy
K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Third Front gathers steam


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Kangana Ranaut wanted to break the television screen for Sridevi

Sridevi had met Kangana Ranaut at an event just few days before her death.
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with voice control support unveiled: Specifications, price and more

The Mi TV 4A sports an ultra-thin profile. As far as the overall design is concerned, Xiaomi has retained the near bezel-less look.
 

Husband's hilarious “Dude-oir” shoot to cheer cancer-stricken wife goes viral

Dudeoir photos are much liked boudoir photos, the only difference is that these feature a dude. (Photo: Facebook/StephanieArnet)
 

Man and dog's twinning photos send Twitter into frenzy, inspire trend

Liam Rice's tweet received over 214 thousand retweets and more than 576 thousand likes. (Photo: Twitter/LiamRice)
 

Python devouring deer weighing more than itself leaves scientists shocked

The fawn suffered fractured ribs and vertebrae (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tripura poll results will not impact K’taka, no Modi wave in state: Siddaramaiah

In a tweet, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is no 'Modi wave' in state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Opposition trying to politicise cauvery issue: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP State chief Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai: DMK trying to secure 33 % reservation for women

DMK MP Kanimozhi

Tripura and Nagaland results show popularity, acceptance of Narendra Modi: Tamilisai

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Communal forces trying to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu: T T V Dhinakaran

T T V Dhinakaran
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham