BJP tries to attack Pragati Bhavan, big leaders kept under house arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Mar 6, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 1:09 am IST
The BJP leaders were also offended at the CM’s remark that he treats the BJP as a ‘joke’ and not as a political party.
State BJP president Dr K. Laxman, picked by police from his office in Chikkadpally to his residence before he could start rally to Pragati Bhavan in Begumpet to protest against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments against the Prime Minister. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: The political showdown between the TRS and the BJP in the wake of Chief Minister K. Chadrasekhar Rao allegedly addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Modi gaadu’ reached a flash point with police officials keeping BJP leaders under house arrest on Monday.

BJP state president and MLA K. Laxman, party’s floor leader in Assembly G. Kishan Reddy and MLC Ramachander Rao gave a call to attack CM’s camp  office in Begumpet Pragathi Bhavan to protest CM’s unsavoury comments against Mr Modi and CM’s refusal to tender apology to PM.

 

The police on Monday kept BJP state president and MLA K. Laxman, the party’s floor leader in the Assembly G. Kishan Reddy and MLC Ramachander Rao after they called for an attack on Chief Minister’s camp office in Begumpet to protest the CM’s “unsavoury comments” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting a few days ago. 

The BJP leaders alleged that the CM instead of tendering an unconditional apology spoke blatant lies in his recent press conference where he stated that he never abused the PM and only said “Modi garu” (not gadu) though video tapes clearly showed the CM was wrong.

“If the CM was right, why did his son KTR and daughter Kavitha give an explanation the next day that it was a slip of the tongue?” Mr Reddy asked.

The BJP leaders were also offended at the CM’s remark that he treats the BJP as a ‘joke’ and not as a political party.

“We will show who will end up a joke in Telangana state after the 2019 elections,” Mr Reddy said.

