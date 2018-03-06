search on deccanchronicle.com
Banking hit under Manmohan: Ravi Shankar Prasad

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 6, 2018
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Senior party leader and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted the Congress and Mr Chidambaram.
New Delhi: The BJP on Monday sought to corner former finance minister P. Chidambaram, alleging that he granted seven private firms, including scam-accused Gitanjali Gems, gold import benefits on the day of counting of 2014 Lok Sabha poll votes and asked the Congress how much “cut” was given to whom for the decision.

Senior party leader and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted the Congress and Mr Chidambaram, whose son Karti Chidambaram has been arrested by the CBI in a corruption case, at a press conference.

 

The minister said that under the then “so-called economist” Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and “super-economist” finance minister, P. Chidambaram, the banking system was “sought to be derailed by interventions, patronage and pressure”.

