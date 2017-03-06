Uttar Pradesh polls: Narendra Modi road show ‘is official’

PM Narendra Modi during a road show in Varanasi on Sunday. He said whatever he got is due to the blessing of the people of Kashi. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Despite the controversy over his road show in Varanasi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held another road show in his constituency on Sunday – this time an official one.

The BJP had apparently not taken permission for the road show on Saturday and the Election Commission had sought a clarification on the issue from the district returning officer.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that there was no road show on Saturday and the Prime Minister has simply visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers. The people had come out on the roads to welcome him, he added.

BSP president Mayawati, on Sunday, said that Saturday’s road show was a serious violation of the model code of conduct by the Prime Minister and the Election Commission should take note of it. She said that such a violation was designed to influence the voters.

The road show meanwhile, began at Pandeypur crossing and ended at the Kashi Vidyapeeth. Thousands of supporters thronged the Prime Minister’s convoy as it wound its way through the streets of Varanasi.

Supporters wore saffron caps, chanting, Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi. Later, the road show culminated in a meeting where the Prime Minister assailed the Akhilesh government for Kuchh ka saath, kuchh ka vikas, and said the state government’s concept of development was not all inclusive. “When my MPs from UP meet me, they tell me, ‘UP mein yahan bhi khuda, wahan bhi khuda, jahan nahin khuda wahan kal khuda—a reference to pot holed roads here”, he said.

He said that the western part of the country was developed but the eastern part remains steeped in neglect.