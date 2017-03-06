Nation, Politics

Uttar Pradesh polls: Narendra Modi road show ‘is official’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 6, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 2:57 am IST
After Election Commission rap, BJP claims latest event was just supporters turning up to greet PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi during a road show in Varanasi on Sunday. He said whatever he got is due to the blessing of the people of Kashi. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi during a road show in Varanasi on Sunday. He said whatever he got is due to the blessing of the people of Kashi. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Despite the controversy over his road show in Varanasi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held another road show in his constituency on Sunday – this time an official one.

The BJP had apparently not taken permission for the road show on Saturday and the Election Commission had sought a clarification on the issue from the district returning officer.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that there was no road show on Saturday and the Prime Minister has simply visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers. The  people had come out on the roads to welcome him, he added.

BSP president Mayawati, on Sunday, said that Saturday’s road show was a serious violation of the model code of conduct by the Prime Minister and the Election Commission should take note of it. She said that such a violation was designed to influence the voters.

The road show meanwhile, began at Pandeypur crossing and ended at the Kashi Vidyapeeth. Thousands of supporters thronged the Prime Minister’s convoy as it wound its way through the streets of Varanasi.

Supporters wore saffron caps, chanting, Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi. Later, the road show culminated in a meeting where the Prime Minister assailed the Akhilesh government for Kuchh ka saath, kuchh ka vikas, and said the state government’s concept of development was not all inclusive. “When my MPs from UP meet me, they tell me, ‘UP mein yahan bhi khuda, wahan bhi khuda, jahan nahin khuda wahan kal khuda—a reference to pot holed roads here”, he said.

He said that the western part of the country was developed but the eastern part remains steeped in neglect.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amy Jackson finally opens up on starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Amy will next be seen in the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'.
 

New sex toys can pulse in time to favourite songs on your smart phone

Experts also said that cyber sex will become common among couples soon (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Fans burst crackers in France to celebrate re-release of Rajini's Baasha

Rajini's last release was the all-time blockbuster 'Kabali'.
 

Here's how casual sex can have an impact on your mental health

The consequences of hook-up culture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Don't be oversmart': Salman Khan's advice to Varun for Judwaa 2

Salman Khan with Varun Dhawan.
 

Video: Virat Kohli in splits after Ishant Sharma mocks Steve Smith

Ishant Sharma mocked the Australian captain Steve Smith by making faces at him. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM doesn't have to get 'visas' from 'shehzadas' Akhilesh, Rahul to hold roadshow: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: BJP slams Akhilesh for asking electors to take money but vote

BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak. (Photo: ANI)

Massive road shows in UP today, Modi to cover wider area in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

We will change the face of Varanasi: Modi at poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Accept money from others, but vote for Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham