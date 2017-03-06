 LIVE !  :  With the Indian bowlers bowling their hearts out and the pitch offering variable bounce; it will not be an easy task for Australia to secure a big lead with ease on Day 3 of the second Test. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3
 
TN Health Minister accuses OPS of spreading lies about Amma's health

ANI
Published Mar 6, 2017, 8:47 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 8:49 am IST
‘As long as Panneerselvam was in power, he had no doubts about the treatment given to Amma,’ Vijayabaskar said.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday accused former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam of spreading false information among people regarding the health condition of AIADMK chief J. Jayalalithaa during her last days.

Rejecting all the allegations made by Panneerselvam, Vijayabaskar said they are open and transparent about her case.

"O. Panneerselvam has been continuously spreading false information among people regarding health conditions of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. O. Panneerselvam stands as the first culprit in the suspicions that he is now raising about the medical treatment that Amma was being given," Vijayabaskar said.

"As long as Panneerselvam was in power, he had no doubts about the treatment given to Amma. But soon after deprivation of the power, he was disoriented and started raising doubts about the treatment," he added.

Earlier, Panneerselvam demanded a judicial enquiry into the 'mysterious' death of Jayalalithaa. He met President Pranab Mukherjee and demanded a "high-level" probe by the Union Government into the circumstances that led to her demise.

