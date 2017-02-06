Nation, Politics

Sasikala to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tomorrow: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Feb 6, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at Madras University hall tomorrow.
V. K. Sasikala.
 V. K. Sasikala.

Chennai: With Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao accepting the resignation of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday, Sasikala Natarajan may formally take over the reins as early as Tuesday morning. 

Read: Decks cleared for Sasikala as TN Guv accepts Panneerselvam's resignation

According to an NDTV report,  Sasikala will take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday and the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Madras University hall at 8.30 am.

Panneerselvam's resignation came after Sasikala was elected the Legislature Party Leader. On Sunday, she was unanimously elected as the leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) legislature party.

The AIADMK said that it was unwise for the party and government to have different power centres in the state and therefore, vociferously demanded Sasikala's elevation and O. Panneerselvam's removal.

In her four-minute speech, Sasikala expressed her gratitude to the elected representatives and party workers for "shattering the dreams of rivals who wanted to see the party split."

She praised Panneerselvam who, she said, stood loyal whenever the party faced tough times and when there were difficulties in Jayalalithaa continuing as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader T.K.S. Elangovan said, "No party can go against wishes of the people. The MLAs might have chosen Sasikala, whether the people will accept her as the Chief Minister has to be seen. The future of Tamil Nadu has spoiled since 2011 when the AIADMK came to power."

Resonating similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Sasikala Natarajan isn't the primary member of her party. If such people will run the government then it isn't a good message for democracy."

Sasikala is not a member of the legislature, something the country's Constitution requires her to remedy within six months.

While Sasikala has neither been an elected member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly nor held any official post in the government, she was considered to be the closest aide of Jayalalithaa. She had a considerable say in appointments and in the selection of candidates.

What her hold is at the grassroots level of the party and in politics remains to be seen.

Jayalalithaa was introduced to Sasikala - a former video store owner - in the 1980s and over the years, she became a permanent presence in the actor-turned-politician's her life and home.

The former chief minister described Sasikala as the "sister I never had."

Following Jayalalithaa's death on December 5, it was the 61-year-old Sasikala who performed her last rites.

On December 31, she formally took over as general secretary of the AIADMK, fuelling speculation that she would, eventually, take charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Tags: o panneerselvam, sasikala natarajan, tamil nadu chief minister
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

O Panneerselvam and AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala at the party MLA's meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party's Headquarters in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Decks cleared for Sasikala as TN Guv accepts Panneerselvam's resignation

Governor asks Panneerselvam and his council of ministers to continue till alternative arrangements are made.
06 Feb 2017 12:11 PM
VK Sasikala

MK Stalin sees cold war between VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam

The DMK working president said Panneerselvam should take action to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu.
05 Feb 2017 6:18 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Angry batsman kills Bangladesh teen after on-field fight

Clashes are common over cricket in Bangladesh, where the sport is taken seriously even at village level. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘My vote is not for you’: Chennai rapper’s song on Sasikala as TN CM goes viral

Chennai musician Sofia Ashraf
 

Online porn cited as reason by 11-year-old in UK who raped other children

This comes at a time when UK is trying to restrict access to porn (Photo: AFP)
 

As Sasikala prepares to take the reins, #TNSaysNoToSasi, #RIPTN trend on Twitter

AIADMK Legislature party leader V. K. Sasikala (Photo: File)
 

Beware! You could be dating a scammer online

Behind the guise of that sweet-sounding woman may actually be a man — a beardy cybercriminal who only wanted to get your phone number to scam you. (All images are for representational use only - Credits/Pixabay)
 

Here's why women are increasingly taking to alcohol before having sex

For many women it's a sex tonic (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Irom Sharmila to contest polls against Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh

44-year-old rights activist Irom Sharmila (Photo: PTI)

Mulayam's u-turn, 'will campaign for SP-Cong alliance'

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK and TN people moving in opposite directions: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

SP-Congress alliance has made Modi jittery: Rahul respond to PM's SCAM jibe

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during a joint Congress -SP public rally in Kanpur on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Those who do scam see scams everywhere: Rahul, Akhilesh to Modi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham