Mulayam's u-turn, 'will campaign for SP-Cong alliance'

New Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday took a u-turn, saying he will campaign for SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, nearly a week after he expressed displeasure over the tie-up and stated he would not canvass for the combine.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Yadav also dismissed reports of intra-party differences after his brother Shivpal Yadav, who has been sidelined in the party, talked about floating a new outfit post the Assembly polls.

"There is no bickering...Akhilesh will be the next Chief Minister...I will campaign (for the alliance) from tomorrow," Yadav told reporters on Parliament premises when asked about his opposition to the alliance and his reluctance to campaign for it.

Yadav also played down reports of Shivpal, who was locked in a bitter battle with Akhilesh over control of SP, planning to form new party post assembly polls in the state.

"No one is unhappy...he (Shivpal) has not spoken to me or anyone in the party. He may have said out of anger...now leave it, there will be no new party," he asked.

The SP patriarch had on January 29 voiced displeasure over the alliance, and said he would not campaign for it.

The Samajwadi Party and Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh contesting 298 and 105 seats respectively.

Last week, Shivpal Yadav, unhappy over his supporters being denied party ticket for the high-voltage election, had stated he will form a new party after March 11, when the poll results will be out.

The state goes to poll in seven phases starting February 11.