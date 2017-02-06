Nation, Politics

Mulayam's u-turn, 'will campaign for SP-Cong alliance'

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2017, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
He also dismissed reports of intra-party differences after his brother Shivpal Yadav talked about floating a new outfit post the polls.
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday took a u-turn, saying he will campaign for SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, nearly a week after he expressed displeasure over the tie-up and stated he would not canvass for the combine.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Yadav also dismissed reports of intra-party differences after his brother Shivpal Yadav, who has been sidelined in the party, talked about floating a new outfit post the Assembly polls.

"There is no bickering...Akhilesh will be the next Chief Minister...I will campaign (for the alliance) from tomorrow," Yadav told reporters on Parliament premises when asked about his opposition to the alliance and his reluctance to campaign for it.

Yadav also played down reports of Shivpal, who was locked in a bitter battle with Akhilesh over control of SP, planning to form new party post assembly polls in the state.

"No one is unhappy...he (Shivpal) has not spoken to me or anyone in the party. He may have said out of anger...now leave it, there will be no new party," he asked.

The SP patriarch had on January 29 voiced displeasure over the alliance, and said he would not campaign for it.

The Samajwadi Party and Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh contesting 298 and 105 seats respectively.

Last week, Shivpal Yadav, unhappy over his supporters being denied party ticket for the high-voltage election, had stated he will form a new party after March 11, when the poll results will be out.

The state goes to poll in seven phases starting February 11.

Tags: samajwadi party, mulayam singh yadav, up polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Trust Bollywood actresses to put their best foot forward when it comes to being fashionably correct and that's exactly what they did during the reputed Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Lara, Pooja, others dazzle and shine at Lakmé Fashion Week grand finale
Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Tamannaah, Sunny, other stars set trends with their style
Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Daisy Shah and Padma Lakshmi were some of the star attractions on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Daisy Shah, Padma Lakshmi, others dazzle with their fashion sense
Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
Bollywood stars walked the ramp at various shows of the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Iulia, Karisma, Bipasha, Vaani, Sooraj, other stars at their glamorous best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Sasikala prepares to take the reins, #TNSaysNoToSasi, #RIPTN trend on Twitter

AIADMK Legislature party leader V. K. Sasikala (Photo: File)
 

Beware! You could be dating a scammer online

Behind the guise of that sweet-sounding woman may actually be a man — a beardy cybercriminal who only wanted to get your phone number to scam you. (All images are for representational use only - Credits/Pixabay)
 

Here's why women are increasingly taking to alcohol before having sex

For many women it's a sex tonic (Photo: Pixabay)
 

R Ashwin clarifies his tweet over Tamil Nadu government

Ashwin later clarified that the tweet had nothing to do with politics, instead it was regarding about a “job creation drive”. (Photo: AFP)
 

Exclusive: Hrithik and Urvashi cosy up hand-in-hand; what's brewing?

Since the picture speaks for itself to a great extent, we leave the rest to your imagination.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls ‘Chinese’ Sourav Ganguly in cryptic tweet

Virender Sehwag trolled Sourav Ganguly in the most peculiar way, calling the former Team India captain 'Chinese'. (Photo: Twitter/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Irom Sharmila to contest polls against Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh

44-year-old rights activist Irom Sharmila (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK and TN people moving in opposite directions: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

SP-Congress alliance has made Modi jittery: Rahul respond to PM's SCAM jibe

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during a joint Congress -SP public rally in Kanpur on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Those who do scam see scams everywhere: Rahul, Akhilesh to Modi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

SCAM stands for 'save the country from Amit Shah, Modi Sahab': Akhilesh

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham