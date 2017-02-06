Nation, Politics

AIADMK and TN people moving in opposite directions: Chidambaram

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
It is the right of the people to ask if the leader deserves to be CM, says Chidambaram.
Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said people of Tamil Nadu have a right to ask if Sasikala deserves to be chief minister.

He made a series of tweets on the latest political situation in Tamil Nadu, a day after AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala was elected leader of the legislature party paving way for her to become Chief Minister.

"Looking back with pride, TN CM chair was occupied by Kamaraj and Anna. AIADMK and PEOPLE OF TAMILNADU are now moving in opposite directions," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "It is the right of AIADMK MLAs to elect their leader adding, "It is the right of the people to ask if the leader deserves to be CM."

A towering Congress leader, Kamaraj was Chief Minister for nine years (1954-63), and he was credited for initiating several welfare measures. He was also a freedom fighter who spent several years in prison during the freedom movement.

Founder of DMK, Annadurai was Chief Minister between 1967-69 and was hailed as Anna (elder brother) by the people for his steadfast commitment to the people's causes.

Both the leaders were also loved for several other qualities like selflessness, simplicity and for running corruption free regimes.

TNCC chief Su Thirunavukkarasar has said Sasikala's elevation was an internal party matter, adding, she was elected by the party MLAs.

Tags: sasikala, p chidambaram, tamil nadu chief minister
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Trust Bollywood actresses to put their best foot forward when it comes to being fashionably correct and that's exactly what they did during the reputed Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Lara, Pooja, others dazzle and shine at Lakmé Fashion Week grand finale
Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Tamannaah, Sunny, other stars set trends with their style
Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Daisy Shah and Padma Lakshmi were some of the star attractions on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Daisy Shah, Padma Lakshmi, others dazzle with their fashion sense
Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
Bollywood stars walked the ramp at various shows of the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Iulia, Karisma, Bipasha, Vaani, Sooraj, other stars at their glamorous best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Sasikala prepares to take the reins, #TNSaysNoToSasi, #RIPTN trend on Twitter

AIADMK Legislature party leader V. K. Sasikala (Photo: File)
 

Beware! You could be dating a scammer online

Behind the guise of that sweet-sounding woman may actually be a man — a beardy cybercriminal who only wanted to get your phone number to scam you. (All images are for representational use only - Credits/Pixabay)
 

Here's why women are increasingly taking to alcohol before having sex

For many women it's a sex tonic (Photo: Pixabay)
 

R Ashwin clarifies his tweet over Tamil Nadu government

Ashwin later clarified that the tweet had nothing to do with politics, instead it was regarding about a “job creation drive”. (Photo: AFP)
 

Exclusive: Hrithik and Urvashi cosy up hand-in-hand; what's brewing?

Since the picture speaks for itself to a great extent, we leave the rest to your imagination.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls ‘Chinese’ Sourav Ganguly in cryptic tweet

Virender Sehwag trolled Sourav Ganguly in the most peculiar way, calling the former Team India captain 'Chinese'. (Photo: Twitter/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SP-Congress alliance has made Modi jittery: Rahul respond to PM's SCAM jibe

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during a joint Congress -SP public rally in Kanpur on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Those who do scam see scams everywhere: Rahul, Akhilesh to Modi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

SCAM stands for 'save the country from Amit Shah, Modi Sahab': Akhilesh

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Political parties angry with me as I'm tightening screws: Modi in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

'Fought by the people, for the people': Kejriwal on Punjab, Goa polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham