Uttar Pradesh polls: Mayawati gives tickets to 36 Muslims

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 2:01 am IST
The list includes candidates for assembly constituencies in western UP that will be going to polls in the first phase of elections.
 Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: The BSP on Thursday surged ahead of its rivals by declaring names of its official candidates for 100 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, giving over one third to Muslims.

The first list includes 36 Muslim candidates, including Noor Salim Ranaan accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots-who will be contesting the Charthaval seat in Muzaffarnagar.

Mukul Upadhyaya, brother of former BSP minister Ramvir Upa-dhyaya, has been named as candidate from Shikarpur in Bulan-dshahr. Ramvir Upadh-ayay will contest the Sadabad seat in Hathras. Sitting MLAs who have been re-nominated include Dr Dharampal from Etmadpur in Agra, Surajpal Singh from Fatehpur Sikri. Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, who joined the BSP after quitting the Congress in June, has been named as candidate from Swar.

Ms Mayawati had declared on Tuesday  that the party would be fielding 97 Muslim and 87 Dalit candidates, apart from 106 OBC and 113 upper caste candidates.

