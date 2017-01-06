Nation, Politics

Telangana Legislature to take a break till January 17

Several TRS legislators met and requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not to have session on January 9.
A file photo of Telangana Assembly (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: The ongoing session of the TS Legislature will be adjourned on Friday after the day’s business and will resume from January 17.

The Legislature was scheduled to meet from January 9 to 11, but following requests from legislators, Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary and Chairman K. Swamy Goud will adjourn the session on Friday and announce next sitting from January 17.

Several TRS legislators met and requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not to have session on January 9 as they would be participating in Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities at the Rama temple in Bhadrachalam. Congress legislators too conveyed to him that they needed to attend the massive rally organised by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on January 11.

The extended session is meant to adopt the enhanced Muslim Reservation Bill which will then be sent to the Central government, according to well-placed sources.

