Rahul Gandhi’s crowning may see Mullapally’s entry to Congress Working Committee

AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders from Kerala after he submitted nomination papers for the post of AICC president in New Delhi on Monday. (From left) AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal, MP, Hibi Eden, MLA, KPCC president M.M. Hassan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, V. D. Satheesan, MLA, AICC secretary P. C. Vishnunath and Kodikunnil Suresh, MP. (Photo: BY ARRANGEMENT)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mr Mullapally Ramachandran, who will oversee the election of Mr Rahul Gandhi as Congress president, is likely to be made the AICC general secretary and a member of the Congress Working Committee. Mr Mullapally, 73, Vatakara MP and central election authority chairman, has ensured a smooth election process with Mr Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination on Monday. In the majority of the states, there were no elections and a consensus was reached on seat-sharing which was managed by Mr Mullapally.

The only Malayali now in the CWC is Mr A.K. Antony. Mr Rahul will reconstitute the CWC as well as the AICC after he is elevated as Congress chief. Mr Mullapally's association with Congress goes back to 1978 when he became Youth Congress state president after Indira Gandhi received a drubbing in the 1977 elections. He has been a staunch loyalist of three generations of the Gandhi family.

“Mullapally challenged K. Karunakaran in 1978 and soon he was promoted as state Youth Congress president. He has climbed the success ladder though various state leaders had forced him to go on political asylum several times,” said a top Congress leader. Mr Gandhi had visited Antony at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital before fliling his nomination papers.