Ready to chant 'Modi Modi' if note ban eliminates corruption: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that if demonetisation would "eliminate" corruption and black money, he would chant "Modi, Modi" while reiterating his demand that the Prime Minister withdraw it or else the country's "economy will be destroyed".

Kejriwal said the Prime Minister changes his clothes several times in a day but he preaches to people to sacrifice sometime due to demonetisation.

"Due to demonetisation, labourers, farmers and traders have been ruined and people are losing their jobs, but PM is busy with changing dresses several times. Modi ji whatever you say, you should implement it first on you," he said.

Addressing a gathering of traders in Bawana, Kejriwal said he has differences with the Prime Minister on several fronts, but if he does good works like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Yoga Day, he will find us standing with him.

"If demonetisation would really eradicate corruption and black money, I will also chant 'Modi, Modi'. We had put our lives at risk during anti-corruption movement with Anna ji. "We had welcomed the Prime Minister's move for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Yoga Day, surgical strikes, but Modi has done wrong by introducing demonetisation and we will oppose it," Kejriwal said when some section of traders chanted "Modi Modi".

They (BJP) will ruin the country's economy and there is no earliest solution being seen to the chaos created due to demonetisation, he also said.

Kejriwal alleged that PM has brought demonetisation to "benefit" his corporate friends who had taken huge loans.

Later in a video posted on a social networking website the Delhi Chief Minister reiterated his demand that PM withdraw demonetisation.

"PM has sought 50 days from the people to remove their problems arising out of the demonetisation, but the Finance Minister said that it needs six month to make all things in place. Even Modi ji and Jaitley don't know solution..," he said.

Taking a dig at PM for his remark over a WhatsApp video showing beggar using a swipe machine, Kejriwal said that BJP should stop "accepting" money in cash.

"80 per cent of donation of the BJP comes in cash. Prime Minister should first stop this. 92 per cent of Aam Aadmi Party comes from cheques and other methods...Modi has fixed a limit of Rs. 2.5 lakh for wedding. I want to know from Modi ji whether his ministers and party MPs get marriages of their daughters and sons at an expenditure of Rs. 2.5 lakh. Several shops and industry have been closed," he said.