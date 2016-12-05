Nation, Politics

Kashmiri politicians have no courage to speak against Pak: Union minister

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 9:45 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 9:45 am IST
Without naming former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, Singh criticised him for his remarks on Nagrota attack.
Union minister Jitendra Singh (Photo: PTI/File)
 Union minister Jitendra Singh (Photo: PTI/File)

Jammu: Kashmiri politicians can speak anything against India but they had no courage to say a word against the separatists and Pakistan, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Without naming former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, Singh criticised him for his remarks that Nagrota attack was a "result of statements" made by various union ministers against Pakistan.

"I don't think such type of a childish statement need any response, but unfortunately the people who say that statements from India or the ministers of India provoke Pakistan...to launch terrorist attacks, I wish they had such courage to say a single word against Pakistan and its supporters living in India or the those who support terrorism", Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

"The Kashmir centric politicians cannot do that because they know it is the vibrant democracy of India with its large heart that they can speak anything and if they utter a word against Pakistan or against separatists, the same can put them in distress", Singh said.

Speaking to party workers in Anantnag on December 1, Omar Abdullah had said, "The Nagrota attack is a result of statements made by various ministers against Pakistan".

Seven soldiers including two officers were killed and three terrorists were eliminated when terrorists' disguised in police uniform attacked an army camp in Nagrota area in the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday.

Earlier, while speaking at a function, Singh said drive against black money will ultimately benefit the farmer and enrich the agricultural and rural economy of India.

The money added to state exchequer will eventually go to those sections of society which were so far being held to ransom as a result of black money hoarded by a few.

He said, "Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister, who could have taken this decision (demonetisation) because of his impeccable honesty, sincerity and courage of conviction, with no vested interest whatsoever or nothing to hide.

Tags: kashmiri politicians, kashmir separatists, jitendra singh
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Lifestyle Gallery

The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hrithik looks fierce in this new poster from Kaabil

'Kaabil' is a revenge drama starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.
 

Indian film fraternity wishes Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery

Actors Paresh Rawal, Gauthami and Rishi Kapoor tweeted, wishing her a speedy recovery.
 

Madhya Pradesh: Couple wraps up wedding with just tea

The couple registered their marriage at a local court in Ratlam town on Saturday and tied nuptial knot at the Ram temple on Sunday. (Representational image)
 

First look of The Ghazi Attack is out!

'The Ghazi Attack' official poster.
 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and not oppose: Ranveer on Pak artistes ban

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ready to chant 'Modi Modi' if note ban eliminates corruption: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

India for ensuring terror groups don't find sanctuaries: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Pak puts on a defensive at HoA, says, ‘simplistic to blame one country’

Aziz asserted his attendance despite ‘escalation’ along the LoC was testimony to Pakistan's commitment for lasting peace in Afghanistan. (Photo: PTI)

‘Behave like didi, not like dada’: JD(U) hits back at Mamata's 'gaddar' remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

NSA Ajit Doval, Pak foreign advisor Sartaj Aziz, have brief interaction

But when asked, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup only said, 'There was no meeting'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham