Kashmiri politicians have no courage to speak against Pak: Union minister

Jammu: Kashmiri politicians can speak anything against India but they had no courage to say a word against the separatists and Pakistan, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Without naming former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, Singh criticised him for his remarks that Nagrota attack was a "result of statements" made by various union ministers against Pakistan.

"I don't think such type of a childish statement need any response, but unfortunately the people who say that statements from India or the ministers of India provoke Pakistan...to launch terrorist attacks, I wish they had such courage to say a single word against Pakistan and its supporters living in India or the those who support terrorism", Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

"The Kashmir centric politicians cannot do that because they know it is the vibrant democracy of India with its large heart that they can speak anything and if they utter a word against Pakistan or against separatists, the same can put them in distress", Singh said.

Speaking to party workers in Anantnag on December 1, Omar Abdullah had said, "The Nagrota attack is a result of statements made by various ministers against Pakistan".

Seven soldiers including two officers were killed and three terrorists were eliminated when terrorists' disguised in police uniform attacked an army camp in Nagrota area in the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday.

Earlier, while speaking at a function, Singh said drive against black money will ultimately benefit the farmer and enrich the agricultural and rural economy of India.

The money added to state exchequer will eventually go to those sections of society which were so far being held to ransom as a result of black money hoarded by a few.

He said, "Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister, who could have taken this decision (demonetisation) because of his impeccable honesty, sincerity and courage of conviction, with no vested interest whatsoever or nothing to hide.