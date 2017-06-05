Nation, Politics

Might leave UP, come to AP: Guntur’s ‘love, affection' leaves Akhilesh floored

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
The SP leader remained the star attraction along with Rahul Gandhi as the crowd cheered whenever his name was mentioned by other speakers.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Right) and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (Left) (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Right) and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (Left) (Photo: PTI)

Guntur: Apparently bowled over by the "love and affection" he received during his visit to Guntur on Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav quipped that he might have to leave UP and relocate to Andhra Pradesh.

"This is my first visit to AP, but people seem to recognise me well. You have shown a lot of love and affection towards me. I guess I will have to leave UP and relocate to AP," the young leader said, addressing the Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Sabha organised by the Congress party in Guntur on Sunday evening.

The crowd cheered whenever Akhilesh's name was mentioned by other speakers as he remained the star attraction along with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi.

Akhilesh addressed the gathering for less than ten minutes and sounded overwhelmed by the crowd's response to him. "I will not forget your love," he said.

"Rahul ji and we all came here for your well-being. We are asking for special category status (SCS) to AP from those who promised ‘achhe din’ for the country. Modi ji, you said Make in India, Digital India, Clean India and the like. When will you make AP a developed state," Akhilesh asked the prime minister.

Referring to the two main parties in Andhra Pradesh, the SP leader said there was no better chance for them than the upcoming presidential election to press for the SCS.

"If you vote, do it on the condition that the state be granted SCS," he told the gathering.

SCS would bring in jobs for AP's youths and better the lot of the farmers, he said.

Pointing out that the ruling TDP's (election) symbol was cycle like that of his own party, the SP leader, however, remarked that only Rahul (Gandhi) and he could ride it fast.

"We have all come together. This formation will become very formidable in future," Akhilesh said, referring to the coming together of parties like the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the JD (U), the DMK, the CPI, the RJD and others.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, andhra pradesh, rahul gandhi, guntur
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rohit Sharma’s ‘bouncing bat’ run out explained and why it won't stand from October

In Rohit Sharma’s case, his bat had bounced up into the air, and no part of his bat was actually 'grounded behind the popping crease'. (Photo: Screengrab/ ICC)
 

Video: Reckless bikers make dangerous jump over partially broken bridge

The video posted by Colt Howell on Facebook has gone viral with over two lakh views and 4,000 shares but people cannot believe the bikers would do something so dangerous. (Photo: Facebook/ColtHowell))
 

Google will pay hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

Android is known for its poor security issues, especially with the older versions of the OS.
 

Alert! Your WhatsApp could stop working post June 30

Fortunately for most Windows users, they can expect a great update too.
 

First look: Rana sheds Baahubali’s fierce avatar for Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Rana Daggubati in 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri.'
 

Video: Nun’s mind-blowing football skills surprises on-lookers

The video was posted by the Irish Police Department and has got over a million views (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UPA would grant AP special status in 2019 if voted to power: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

AAP to hold country-wide protest for farmers' cause

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

TN CM announces Rs 20 lakh relief to slain army man's kin

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy. (Photo: File)

Maneka Gandhi operated for gallstone at AIIMS

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

BJP befooling Arunachal residents on cow slaughter ban: Congress

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham