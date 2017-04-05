Nation, Politics

Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet after conclusion of Parliament session

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Apr 5, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 3:20 am IST
The government is looking at an option of bringing in a new face as the defence minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle is all set to take place after the Parliament session that concludes on April 12.

Despite speculations, Railway minister Suresh Prabhu will not be shifted to defence. After former defence minister Manohar Parrikar moved to Goa to take charge of the coastal state, finance minister Arun Jaitley had been holding the additional charge of this crucial portfolio. The government is looking at an option of bringing in a new face as the defence minister.

Minister of state (independent charge), telecommunications, Manoj Sinha, who was tripped by Yogi Adityanath in the race for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, could be given a full Cabinet rank. If Mr Sinha is promoted, the government would bring in another MP as minister of state for Railways.

The minister for micro, small and medium enterprise, Kalraj Mishra, who would be nearly 76-year-old, is expected to be sent as a governor. Following the BJP’s stupendous victory in Uttarkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to induct a representative from the hill state in his Cabinet.

There is also a strong possibility of moving Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to the Centre. A section in the party felt that Ms Raje could be considered to replace external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Tags: cabinet reshuffle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Parrikar resigns as Defence Minister, to be sworn in as Goa CM tomorrow

'The decision on the number of ministers and other issues are being currently worked out,' the Defence Minister said.
13 Mar 2017 11:51 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
Several Bollywood stars were present for writer Rumi Jaffrey's bash held in Mumbai late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya-Siddharth, others come out in style for party
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana came out in style for the trailer launch of their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer launch: Ayushmann, Parineeti are ecstatic
While Salman Khan and his family were snapped returning to Mumbai after their recent vacation in Maldives, several other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and family return from Maldives vacation, other stars also get snapped
Karan Johar, who recently welcomed his twin babies home, hosted a bash for his B-Town friends late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After welcoming twins home, Karan Johar hosts bash for B-Town friends
The Bhatts, Mahesh and Mukesh, held a screening of their upcoming production 'Begum Jaan' on Sunday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bhatts host screening of Begum Jaan, Shraddha, Aditya, others watch film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised in Mumbai

Khanna was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale’.
 

I'm sorry for the misleading headline: Model apologises to Hrithik Roshan

Refuting to her claims the 'Kaabil' star tweeted, "My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying."
 

IPL 2017: After auction snub, Ishant sharma gets picked by Kings XI Punjab

Ishant Sharma has 88 wickets from the 107 Twenty20 matches he has played and has an economy rate of 7.75 with best bowling figures of 5 for 12. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Deer shocks biker by jumping over him to cross road

The deer simply vanished in a flash before anyone could understand what happened (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Team strengths and weaknesses in 10th edition of Indian Premier League

After a long home season of Test cricket, the Indian cricket fans will turn their attention to white-ball cricket as the tenth edition of Indian Premier League gets underaway in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
 

Pornhub's brilliant April Fool's prank had porn viewers panicking

Many shared the prank on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nobody can save Cong people if they don't improve: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

BJP understands only the language of riots: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Goa: Ex-Cong MLA Vishwajeet Rane set to become minister in BJP-led govt

Former Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kashmiris not against tourism or development, need fair solution: Hurriyat

Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo: PTI/File)

Swamy to discuss Ram Temple issue with 'Hindutva partner' Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham