Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet after conclusion of Parliament session

New Delhi: The much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle is all set to take place after the Parliament session that concludes on April 12.

Despite speculations, Railway minister Suresh Prabhu will not be shifted to defence. After former defence minister Manohar Parrikar moved to Goa to take charge of the coastal state, finance minister Arun Jaitley had been holding the additional charge of this crucial portfolio. The government is looking at an option of bringing in a new face as the defence minister.

Minister of state (independent charge), telecommunications, Manoj Sinha, who was tripped by Yogi Adityanath in the race for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, could be given a full Cabinet rank. If Mr Sinha is promoted, the government would bring in another MP as minister of state for Railways.

The minister for micro, small and medium enterprise, Kalraj Mishra, who would be nearly 76-year-old, is expected to be sent as a governor. Following the BJP’s stupendous victory in Uttarkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to induct a representative from the hill state in his Cabinet.

There is also a strong possibility of moving Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to the Centre. A section in the party felt that Ms Raje could be considered to replace external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.