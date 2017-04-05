Nation, Politics

Congress to release manifesto a year before election: Uttam Kumar Reddy

He also said the Congress will release its election manifesto for 2019 a year before the polls.
TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy
Hyderabad: The Congress has announced that it will start preparations for the 2019 elections both organisationally as well as cornering the TRS government over its failures and expose the massive corruption taking place systematically in the government.

Briefing newsmen after a six-hour marathon meeting of party elders on Tuesday, PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress is preparing an action plan that will involve the party going to the people and expose the government in all respects.

Terming the TRS government as the “most corrupt government in the country”, the PCC chief said the Rs 2 lakh-crore tenders called by the government for various schemes and projects involved large-scale corruption, both in estimates and execution.

Mr Reddy said that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues were ruling the state in a dictatorial and autocratic manner, without caring for the people. He said that “this kind of bulldozer administration” will be resisted with mass movements.

Mr Reddy said over 30 party seniors, including Leaders of the Opposition K. Jana Reddy and Md. Ali Shabbir, former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy, former PCC presidents V. Hanumantha Rao and Ponnala Lakshmaiah and others attended the meeting and gave a number of suggestions that will form part of the action plan.

