Nation, Politics

Karnataka: BJP sings Hindutva mantra, woos voters in coastal districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Mar 5, 2018, 6:02 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 6:02 am IST
The campaign, ‘Jana Suraksha Yatra’ with the slogan ‘Mangaluru Chalo’, was launched simultaneously in Kushalnagar and Ankola on Saturday.
State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa inaugurates a weavers’ convention in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
Kumta/Honnavar: While the BJP launched “Save Bengaluru” in the capital to woo voters, the party has stressed on Hindutva-related issues, like attack on Hindu activists, withdrawal of cases against Muslims, taking up of administration of mutts and temples and fall in the law and order situation to attract the electorate in the coastal districts, which are Hindutva stronghold.

The campaign, ‘Jana Suraksha Yatra’ with the slogan ‘Mangaluru Chalo’, was launched simultaneously in Kushalnagar and Ankola on Saturday. The two teams will converge in Mangaluru on March 6. Though BJP has been attacking Congress on several issues, the Yatra saw Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde targeting the state government on Hindutva issues and the fall of law and order. “People are fed up with this government. We will not rest until the Siddaramaiah government is removed. Let Siddaramaiah get down before our tsunami hits Bengaluru,” he said.

 

“23 Hindu workers were killed only because they were BJP or Sangh Parivar workers. The government has tried to cover up every case," he alleged and gave details of the murders of Hindu workers in the past three years, including that of Paresh Mesta of Kumta.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, questioned the BJP yatra. “Who were the people who took law into their hands? Who started attacking youths? Who were those who broke law and order by violating Section 144,” MLC Ivan D'Souza said.

Tags: save bengaluru campaign, chief minister siddaramaiah, hindutva
Location: India, Karnataka




