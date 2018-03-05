Chances in Telangana bright: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

BODHAN (NIZAMABAD): N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), said that a silent wave in favour of the Congress winning the next general elections had started in Telangana.

He said that all sections of people, including farmers, unemployed youths, and students, were vexed by the TRS’ misrule. He added that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had cheated people by making false promises.

The Praja Chaitanya bus yatra began here at the Ambedkar chowrasta on Sunday. The TPCC president participated in public meetings at Nizamabad and Bodhan. Speaking at a well-attended meeting chaired by former Minister P. Sudarshan Reddy, Mr Uttam Reddy said that the CM and his daughter, MP Kavitha, had promised to take over Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited (NDSL) within 100 days of coming to power, but they had shut the factory down instead, leaving its workers in the lurch.

Mr Uttam Reddy predicted that the general elections would be held next December and that the people would oust the TRS government.

“Telangana state stands first in the country with respect to farmer suicides. Neither KCR nor Kavitha has visited the families of the suicide victims,” he said.

He reiterated that the Congress would waive crop loans of Rs 2 lakh in one go if voted to power. He added that NDSL would be restored to its former glory under the Congress’ rule. The TPCC chief said that the Congress will provide Rs 1 lakh as a grant and Rs 10 lakh as a loan to each group.