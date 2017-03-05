 LIVE !  :  India will look to bounce back on Day 2 of the second Test after they were bundled out for 189 in the first innings on Day 1. (Photo: AFP) Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: R Ashiwn dismisses David Warner
 
Nation, Politics

Massive road shows in UP today, Modi to cover wider area in Varanasi

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2017, 10:12 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 10:14 am IST
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will also hold massive rallies in the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show on Sunday in support of local BJP candidates and later address a rally as he pulls out all the stops ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on March 8.

The events would follow massive back to back road shows held by Modi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi through the holy city on Sunday.

The BJP leaders said Modi's road show on Sunday will cover a different and much wider area during which the party candidates would accompany him.

On Saturday, Modi paid obeisance at the historic Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples as part of his mega road show.

The campaign led by Modi in the city underlines the stake the BJP has in the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency where it had won three of the five assembly seats in 2012. The Samajwadi Party had won the remaining two.

However, what is significant is that the SP and the Congress, both allies now but rivals five years back, had together polled more votes than the BJP in two of the three seats it had won.

With Modi now representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, his party is doing all it can to put up a commanding performance.

A host of Union ministers and top BJP leaders led by Amit Shah have been camping here to lead the party's campaign for the last phase of polls.

The Prime Minister will stay in Varanasi overnight and hold more public events tomorrow.

As many as 40 seats will go to the polls in the last phase of the UP elections on March 8. The results will be out on March 11.

Tags: narendra modi, road show, up polls, assembly elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Five-layer security put in place for PSL final in Lahore

A five-layer security will be looking after the two domestic teams, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, which will also feature four foreign cricketers each. (Photo: AP)
 

Science proves it: People pee in the pool

PhD student Lindsay Blackstock (left) and her supervisor, Xing-Fang Li, found telltale signs of urine in public swimming pools by looking for traces of artificial sweetener. (Image: University of Alberta)
 

The first on-site house has been printed in Russia

The first on-site house has been printed in Russia.
 

NASA spacecraft’s close call with Martian moon Phobos

MAVEN, with an elliptical orbit around Mars, has an orbit that crosses those of other spacecraft and the moon Phobos many times over the course of a year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Odisha: Human-monkey face-off results in road blockade in Odisha

(Representational image)
 

Sonam slams dailies for using unsavoury captions to describe her racy attire

Sona was candour personified.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We will change the face of Varanasi: Modi at poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Accept money from others, but vote for Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Varanasi roadshow violation of model code, says Cong, wants EC to book Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

UP govt runs to find missing buffalo, but not guilty: PM on Gayatri Prajapati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support BJP candidates in Jaunpur on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai mayor, deputy mayor to be from Sena as BJP pulls out of race

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (L) along with his wife Rashmi and son Aditya. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham