Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s security tightened after threat from RSS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2017, 3:18 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 3:18 am IST
High level security will be provided to the chief minister during his visits outside the state.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the RSS leader who offered bounty for his head (Photo: PTI/ANI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security has been tightened further in the wake of  the threat issued by RSS leader in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said in addition to the existing police personnel in CM security, four more commandos would be attached to the team. The security has been enhanced considering the prevailing threat perception to the chief minister.

The RSS and its affiliated organisations had held a nationwide protest earlier this week during which the main target was Pinarayi Vijayan. Local leaders of RSS were giving hate speeches as part of the campaign and to incite violence against the Kerala chief minister which was evident from RSS leader Kundan Chandravat's call in Ujjain to behead Pinarayi.

High level security will be provided to the chief minister during his visits outside the state.

Meanwhile the government has enhanced the security  of BJP state president Kummanam Rajashekharan, Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar, Muslim League leader Dr M. K. Muneer, former MLA R. Selvaraj and CMP leader N. Venu.

Sources said the security of these leaders had been enhanced after evaluating the prevailing threat perception.

