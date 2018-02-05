Congress leaders warn TRS, police of retaliation

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders at the 10th day ‘shradh’ ceremony of Boddupalli Srinivas in Nalgonda. (Photo: P. Anil Kumar)

HYDERABAD: Several state Congress leaders are up in arms and have warned the TRS government and the police of dire consequences if, as a senior Congress leader stated, they ‘continue with their murderous politics’.

AICC secretary R.C. Kuntia, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, leaders of Opposition in Assembly and Council K Janareddy, Shabbir Ali, working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy, V. Hanumantha Rao and several other Congress leaders were speaking on Sunday at the 10th day ‘shradh’ ceremony of Boddupalli Srinivas who was killed in Nalgonda city.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy accused energy minister G. Jagadiswar Reddy of his involvement in the murder and said that his involvement was further evident as he had not even condemned the incident nor consoled the family members so far.

He said both TRS leaders and the police were jointly bringing the pressure on the Congress workers and leaders forcing them to change parties. He said that the Srinivas murder was a culmination of such heinous attempts.

Mr Reddy said that the police officials who had allegedly helped the TRS goons in the murder of Srinivas, would be punished in the event of the Congress coming to power in the next elections.

R.C. Kuntia demanded a CBI enquiry into the incident as investigation by the premier agency alone would reveal the involvement of TRS leaders in the crime.

Mr Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who was the political mentor of the deceased Srinivas, said if murder politics alone was the solution for settling political scores, he could see Nalgonda TRS leaders' bodies floating in drainage canals within no time.

He said he would not leave the murder probe on Nalgonda police alone and would approach the Supreme Court to ensure that a CBI investigation is ordered into it.

Mr Komatireddy Raja Gopal Reddy accused Nalgonda police officials of acting like TRS party agents.