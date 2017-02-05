TN CM visits oil spill site, announces compensation for fishermen

Coast Guard, State revenue personnel, local volunteers, and fishermen removing black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Terming the oil spill situation in Chennai coastline as ‘extraordinary’, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, on Sunday said that adequate compensation would be paid to the fishermen for the losses that they have had to endure.

Visiting the site of oil spill, the chief minister said, “Centre and state government is working together on the issue. The clean-up operation will be completed in 1-2 days. Efforts are being taken to safeguard fishermen's livelihood.”

Clarifying that marine life was not affected by the mishap, he said, “Fishes caught from this region found fit for consumption. There is no impact on marine flora and fauna. We will give compensation to fishermen for their loss.”

Claiming that over 90 per cent clean-up operation was complete in Chennai and Kancheepuram, he said that more than 5700 people took part in tackling the oil slick.

Meanwhile, the port authorities began disposal operations on Saturday.

Over 150 tonnes of oil sludge collected from the beaches of Chennai were dumped in the pit dug to carry out the bioremediation procedure, said officials from the research and development wing of the Indian Oil Corporation.

Minister of state (Shipping), Pon Radhakrishnan also inspected the beaches of Marina, Elliot's and Ernavoor and Kamarajar port yesterday and held discussions with the chairman of Chennai port, P Raveendran and Commander, Coast Guard Region (East) Inspector General Rajan Bargotra about the clean up operations.

Expressing confidence to clean the pollution in three weeks, Coast Guard authorities said, "Massive cleaning operations are being carried out. After removing the sludge, oil on the rocks would be cleaned."

Following the hue and cry of environmental activists, the Chennai port collected samples of seawater from different locations. "There is no pollution visible. We will be sending it to the laboratory on Monday for testing," said Raveendran.

However, officials from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) took no initiatives for the testing.

“Testing can be done only after the clean-up operations are completed. Oil pollution is visible now. What’s the point in testing?” asked an official.