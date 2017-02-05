Nation, Politics

SM Krishnaa ends rumours about joining BJP, says has not taken a call yet

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2017, 11:33 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
The congress leader’s comment comes hours after Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa claimed that the former would join the party soon.
Former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishnaa (Photo: File/Shashidhar B.)
 Former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishnaa (Photo: File/Shashidhar B.)

Bengaluru: Casting aside rumours over his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Congress leader S.M. Krishna on Saturday categorically said that he has not joined any party.

"I have not joined any party and I have not taken any call. When I decide, will let you know," Krishna told ANI.

The former foreign minister's comment comes hours after Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa claimed that the former would join the party soon.

"S.M. Krishnaa has decided to join the BJP. We don't know when for certain, we'll fix that soon. But he is joining 100 per cent," Yeddyurappa told ANI.

On January 29, Krishnaa had resigned from all the posts held by him in Congress.

The party repeatedly made attempts to convince the veteran leader to join back.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had urged the Congress top brass to convince Krishna not to quit.

"Hopefully, the high command will be able to convince him to stay in the party," Parameshwara told ANI.

"S. M. Krishnaa leaving the party has in one way affected the Congress in Karnataka. But we will definitely make up for that. At the same time, we appeal to the high command to talk to him and see that he doesn't go out of the party," he added.

Tags: s.m. krishna, congress, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader S M Krishna (Photo: PTI/File)

Former Karnataka CM and ex-Union Minister S M Krishna quits Congress

Krishna has called a press conference tomorrow, where he is expected to give details about his decision and his future plan of action.
28 Jan 2017 9:21 PM
Former CM S.M. Krishna and CM Siddaramaiah

SM Krishna joining BJP? Didn’t know: Siddaramaiah

High command trying to persuade him to return to party-fold: CM; ‘How can I address his problems?’
05 Feb 2017 2:18 AM
Former Congress leader SM Krishna

Former Congress leader SM Krishna to join BJP, confirms BS Yeddyurappa

Krishna was reportedly miffed at being sidelined in Congress, with which he has more than five-decades-old association.
04 Feb 2017 1:27 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glenn Maxwell gatecrashes New Zealand press conference

A file photo of Glenn Maxwell. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian teen discovers cheap way to make saltwater drinkable

By experimenting with a highly absorbent polymer, the teen discovered a cost effective way to remove salt from ocean water and turn it into fresh water.
 

Virat Kohli felicitated by Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Gymkhana

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (Photo: PTI)
 

Original images of LG G6 leaked out in the open

LG has given the new flagship a metal body with a dual camera on the rear panel.
 

WeChat users send 46 billion digital red packets over Lunar New Year

China has a long tradition of giving red packets during the Lunar New Year, which fell on Jan. 28 this
 

Watch: Katrina turns hairstylist on Jagga Jasoos sets, gives Anurag Basu a haircut

Screengrabs from the video posted by Anurag Basu on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

People did not vote for anyone from Jaya's household to be CM: MK Stalin

DMK Working President M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

TN CM visits oil spill site, announces compensation for fishermen

Coast Guard, State revenue personnel, local volunteers, and fishermen removing black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast. (Photo: PTI)

Acche din will come in UP after BSP, SP are wiped out: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a rally in Fatehabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Amarinder Singh confident of Congress' clean sweep across Punjab

Punjab Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh (Photo: File)

Voting ends on day 1; 83% record turnout in Goa, 70% polling in Punjab

People showing their voter ID cards as they stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in a village, about 25 km from Amritsar, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham