SM Krishnaa ends rumours about joining BJP, says has not taken a call yet

Bengaluru: Casting aside rumours over his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Congress leader S.M. Krishna on Saturday categorically said that he has not joined any party.

"I have not joined any party and I have not taken any call. When I decide, will let you know," Krishna told ANI.

The former foreign minister's comment comes hours after Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa claimed that the former would join the party soon.

"S.M. Krishnaa has decided to join the BJP. We don't know when for certain, we'll fix that soon. But he is joining 100 per cent," Yeddyurappa told ANI.

On January 29, Krishnaa had resigned from all the posts held by him in Congress.

The party repeatedly made attempts to convince the veteran leader to join back.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had urged the Congress top brass to convince Krishna not to quit.

"Hopefully, the high command will be able to convince him to stay in the party," Parameshwara told ANI.

"S. M. Krishnaa leaving the party has in one way affected the Congress in Karnataka. But we will definitely make up for that. At the same time, we appeal to the high command to talk to him and see that he doesn't go out of the party," he added.