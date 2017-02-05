Nation, Politics

Nitish paints lotus at book fair, triggers a war of words between BJP-RJD

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2017, 2:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Unlike his allies, Nitish Kumar had chosen to laud the demonetisation move, sparking rumours about the ties between BJP and JD (U).
Bihar Chief MInister Nitish Kumar drawing a painting during the inauguration of 23rd Patna Book Fair at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief MInister Nitish Kumar drawing a painting during the inauguration of 23rd Patna Book Fair at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Speculations are rife after Nitish Kumar was seen painting a lotus -- party symbol of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) -- at a local event. The seemingly innocuous act immediately set tongues wagging over the Bihar Chief Minister's political intentions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not lose any time in taking a swing at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav, asserting that by painting the lotus flower, which is a BJP symbol, Nitish was painting his 'political intentions' and sending an indirect message to his long time friend Lalu.

"He has to show to show his political colour frequently. He keeps showing Lalu that he is completely independent," senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh told ANI here.

However, the RJD was quick in responding and asserted that the lotus flower was not an exclusive entity of the BJP's

"Does the Lotus belong solely to the BJP? In that case the lantern (RJD symbol) hangs in so many houses across the nation. What should be inferred from that? All I can say is that if someone is getting happy with such a small thing, then so be it. Let them have their fun," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu's son Tejaswi Yadav told the media here.

At the Patna Book Fair on Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen adding saffron colour to a lotus drawn by an artist.

It immediately sparked speculations of being proof to the growing friendship between Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and putting alliance partner RJD in check.

Eyebrows had risen earlier when all Opposition parties, including the JD(U)'s alliance partners Congress and RJD, lashed out against demonetisation, but Kumar chose to praise the Prime Minister and support the move.

Kumar said the move to withdraw high-value currencies would help in curbing corruption and flush out black money.

Following Kumar's endorsement, Prime Minister Modi praised the Bihar Chief Minister for imposing prohibition in the state and the arrangements put in place for celebrating the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Tags: nitish kumar, narendra modi, bjp, jd (u), rjd, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Artist left with 'half a penis' after losing 3-inches to botched surgery

He is convinced that this was a botched surgery (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook use may harm your mental, physical health: study

Often hitting likes, updating status on Facebook may be harmful to your mental and physical health.
 

Glenn Maxwell gatecrashes New Zealand press conference

A file photo of Glenn Maxwell. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian teen discovers cheap way to make saltwater drinkable

By experimenting with a highly absorbent polymer, the teen discovered a cost effective way to remove salt from ocean water and turn it into fresh water.
 

Virat Kohli felicitated by Mumbai's Shivaji Park Gymkhana

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (Photo: PTI)
 

Original images of LG G6 leaked out in the open

LG has given the new flagship a metal body with a dual camera on the rear panel.
